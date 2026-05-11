“Had to Check if This Was Centel”: LaMelo Ball’s Newborn Son’s Name Has the NBA World in Shock

Over the years, NBA Centel generated a huge fan following and became notorious for giving out updates that would sometimes be ludicrous, while quite believable. But this time, the parody page was not even involved in LaMelo Ball’s announcement of his son’s name. The Hornets star and his partner Ana Montana began dating in 2023, and in January, they were blessed with their son. But on Sunday, the couple confirmed to The People that their son is called LaOne.

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“Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most. He has brought so much happiness and meaning into our lives, and we’re incredibly grateful to God for trusting us with such a special blessing. We’re embracing this new chapter with so much love and excitement as we raise and guide our son together.”

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If you are wondering where you have heard this news before, it was actually LaMelo Ball’s father who previously confirmed that the Hornets star was a parent. He confirmed his grandson’s name and even insisted that he plans to start training him for the NBA at 3 years old.

“Gelo already got my number one pick: La’One,” LaVar said about LaMelo’s kid during an appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast with his two other sons, LiAngelo and Lonzo.“If I raised you three killas in the backyard, what do you think I’m finna do with a gym in the backyard? They’re gonna start at four, but here’s the thing: I’ll put the hoops down in the gym, they’ll go sideways, and I’ll invite teams over there to play my team of four four and five year olds.”

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Even with the previous announcement from LaVar and the confirmation from LaMelo Ball and his partner, the netizens were taken aback and shocked by the name.

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Fans express confusion over the name as they show love for LaMelo Ball

To be clear, none of the fans are trolling Ball or Montana. The comments are positive, and they have sent blessings for the couple. But they also acknowledged the name choice, which seemed odd to them. “Glad the baby is healthy, but LaOne?” Since the announcement on X came from NBA Central, fans were confused whether it was NBA Centel. “Had to check for Centel, LaOne!?!”

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This comment from a netizen followed by “Celebs can never give their kids a regular name.” The majority of the comparison was done with Tesla CEO Elon Musk naming his son, X Æ A-12 Musk. But if you track the names in the Ball family, then LaOne surely stands out, but in comparison, it doesn’t sound odd.

LaVar has five grandchildren. Lonzo has one daughter, Zoey, with his ex-girlfriend, Denise Garcia. LiAngelo has three children: a son, LaVelo, and a daughter, LaNiyah, with ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris, and a daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball, with his ex-wife, Rashida Nicole. Yet the name of LaMelo Ball’s so stands out. That’s why another fan seemingly predicted the name of the second child. “his brother gonna be LaTwo”.

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Another netizen was in equal shock, “No…. Bruh that’s not his name 😂😂😂 Please tell me that’s not official”. But it is official, and the couple made another heartwarming announcement of launching I Am Fertility, a platform and nonprofit dedicated to supporting women navigating fertility and IVF journeys. They have even sponsored a $10,000 grant, and two women will get $5,000 each as financial assistance for their IVF and fertility treatments.