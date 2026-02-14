Hailed for Calling LeBron James a “B***h”, Draymond Green Reveals Aftermath of Regretful Decision

Be it punching his teammate or getting suspended in the 2016 Finals, Draymond Green had his fair share of regrettable moments. One such was calling his now ‘brother’, then rival LeBron James, a b****. This admission came during a recent showdown with certified Bron hater Skip Bayless.

“When you did lose it for a moment in Game 4, and you did get suspended for Game 5, you became my all-time hero because you got mad at LeBron and you called him a b****,” said Bayless on the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show. “And I said, ‘That’s my guy right there.’ And he can be occasionally a b****, but that’s just me.”

Skip applauded Draymond Green for his swipe at LeBron during the 2016 Finals. In Game 4, the NBA issued the Warriors star a flagrant foul for making “unnecessary contact” with James’ groin following an altercation that occurred during the game. Green was suspended for Game 5, and it led the Cavaliers to mount a comeback from being 3-1 down. Soon, it will be a decade since that moment, and Green is not the same person anymore.

“Well, that’s my brother, it’s actually one of the moments I regret,” Green replied on his podcast. “When I look back on that moment, it’s one I’m not proud of, especially with where our relationship is today. It’s one that, like I said, when I pull that word out, all respect is out the window, and my respect for Bron is through the roof.”

Draymond Green also credited LeBron James for accepting his apology and moving past the incident. He admitted previously on the BARS podcast that early in his career, he “hated LeBron” and that there was no relationship between them. But now, over the years, they have gotten close, as Klutch Sports Agency represents both.

They often play golf together now, and Green even expressed an interest in teaming up with James. “I’ve always wanted to [play with him],” Green said to Melissa Rohlin of The California Post. That newfound request has also led to their recent clash with a friendly jab.

Draymond Green kept the trash talk clean in the latest encounter against Bron

The Saturday clash against the Lakers did not feature Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a runner’s knee. Green scored just 9 points at Crypto.com Arena, but that was not the only highlight.

During the Warriors’ offense, Draymond Green sank a corner three with James a little slow to contest the shot. Once it went in, the Warriors’ superstar was ready with his trash talk. “You better close out to me like I’m Steph Curry,” the Dubs veteran said.

Green would connect just one more shot from beyond the arc, but that was enough to get back at his “brother”. James had nothing to say, but his smirk revealed how he felt about the moment. So, from the NFSW rant to a playful jab, Draymond Green’s change in reaction shows he’s accepting that his actions were wrong in the 2016 Finals.

Thus leading by actions and drawing the line of not disrespecting James. Even when the show’s guest, Skip Bayless, tried to rile up the rivalry, Green respectfully put it to bed.