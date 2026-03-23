“Half the Time He’s Wrong”: Luka Doncic Gets Reminder About Behavior as Lakers Face Playoff Reality Check

Luka Doncic literally dodged a bullet. The Lakers star, who has been exceptional this season, has struggled with disciplinary problems, drawing criticism from some fans and members of the media. An initial suspension, earned by virtue of receiving his 16th technical foul of the season against the Orlando Magic, was rescinded after a successful appeal by the Purple and Gold on Saturday.

While that is good news for both the player and team, there’s a reality check to be learned. Former Dallas Mavericks player Chandler Parsons, on a Monday episode of FanDuel’s “Run It Back,” didn’t mince words when he spoke about Doncic’s latest disciplinary issue, saying, “I hate the fact that he’s even in this situation. Like he’s got to be better with controlling his attitude … his behavior towards the referee. This is something that has become a habit. This has become such a thing with him, where half the time he’s wrong, complaining to the referee.” Luka is well-known for reacting to triggers, avoidable ones to be precise, and Parsons wishes that Doncic, as an elite player, should and must maintain his composure even when under pressure.

Doncic getting suspended would have seen him miss the Lakers game against the Pistons on Monday. Parsons shared his thoughts on what that would have meant, saying, “I would have hated to see this game (against Pistons) without Luka. This is a good reality check. He’s got to be better and be more mature in these situations. This team goes as far as Luka goes, and to put himself in this situation where he can’t be available for his team, that’s not good.”

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Luka Doncic’s problems with discipline have become a problem. He gets a lot of technical fouls for complaining about calls that aren’t made, swearing at officials, and taking too long to react after plays. Doncic’s coach, JJ Redick, has even said that he has a problem with it, but Doncic still can’t control it. During the third quarter of his team’s 105-104 road win over the Magic on Saturday, he got into a heated argument with Magic centre Goga Bitadze while he was at the free-throw line.

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Both players kept talking even after the referees told them to stop. This led to both getting double technical fouls, which was Doncic’s 16th of the season and led to his suspension. The Lakers were able to successfully appeal, so they dodged a bullet because they would have missed an important game now that they are on a nine-game winning streak with 11 games left in the season.

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Their offensive setup would have suffered because he was their leading scorer with 40 points per game during that stretch. There’s no doubt that the team’s ball movement isn’t as good without him, their half-court offence slows down, and if they play against the Pistons that way, they might lose that streak of games.

Also, LeBron James and Austin Reaves would now have to step up. It’s possible and likely that both can figure it out, but they can’t put up the numbers Doncic gets in games. It’s important to remember that Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last nine games.

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With the season almost coming to an end, this won’t be what Redick wants. At this stage of the season, every win affects seeding. Playing against Detroit, who have won the last two without the injured Cade Cunningham, will, however, allow the team’s coaching staff to test non-Luka Doncic lineups to prepare for the postseason.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and the Lakers following a successful suspension appeal?

Lakers fans can now relax because Luka Doncic will face the Pistons on Monday. In all honesty, the Purple and Gold require him if they are to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder as underdogs in the hotly contested Western Conference. While Luka’s availability is critical to finishing the season strong, he is still on the verge of suspension, and Los Angeles will want to keep his conduct in check to avoid missing time late in the season.

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Doncic has surprisingly not been in the NBA MVP conversation for this season. That hasn’t stopped him from giving his all, offensively on the court, with his performance against the Miami Heat still fresh in mind. His 60 points against the Heat, the most points a player has scored against them, came from 18-of-30 from the field, including 9‑of‑17 from three‑point range and 15‑of‑19 at the free‑throw line. He is averaging 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Lakers, who I believe are a team to watch, thanks to Doncic, this postseason.