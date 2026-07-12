“Halle Berry Has Been Left”: Analyst Gives Rude Awakening to Jaylen Brown for Complaints Over Celtics Exit

Jaylen Brown‘s time with the Boston Celtics came to an unceremonious end after a decade. Since then, the 5x All-Star has stated how disappointed and hurt he has felt. But veteran sports analyst Rob Parker had a blunt assessment of JB’s frustration with leaving Beantown. He even used an unexpected comparison involving Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

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“I think that he outsmarted himself,” Parker said on The Odd Couple podcast. “He thought that, talking his stuff and all this other stuff, that ‘there’s no way the Celtics are going to move me. Look at what we’ve accomplished. We went to two championships, and we won one.’ He got in for the rude awakening that you can be moved. I’ve said it all the time. Halle Berry has been left, like you could be moved. No, I’m dead serious when I say that.”

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Parker even called Berry “gorgeous” and “the prettiest woman I ever saw in person.” Yet she has experienced failed relationships, and that’s why Parker used the example to argue that Jaylen Brown mistakenly believed his accomplishments with the Boston Celtics made him untouchable. The veteran analyst wants JB to move forward and focus on helping the 76ers.

“You can go to Philadelphia. Go take them to the finals. Go prove how valuable you are and how good you are. And instead, all he’s done is bellyache about what went down. For him to be this hurt about, oh, ‘Jayson Tatum didn’t stick up for me. That’s why they moved me out and all this other stuff.'”

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Parker was talking about Jaylen Brown allegedly liking an Instagram post from The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast, where Tatum was criticized for not standing up for his former teammate. “Even if you don’t think that Tatum got him out of there, Tatum did not keep him there,” Bomani said. “And I think that there’s a story in that part.”

Recently, Brown on IShowSpeed’s stream even said, “They packed me up, bro. It’s a crazy business, bro. Don’t become a basketball player. There’s no loyalty … They packed me up. Sayonara. I’m out of here.” This follows the constant statement that Brown has made since his exit. Naturally, he seems hurt; after all, the ten-year relationship came to an end.

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At first, he was only part of trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But later, reports surfaced that JB was shopped around the league. Plus, a few teams around the league, owing to analytics, viewed him as a “negative asset. In fact, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that the franchise believed Derrick White had a better season than Jaylen Brown.

The 5x All-Star also put the President of Basketball Operations in a tough spot and stated, “I know Brad [Stevens] is getting a lot of criticism, but I just wish the ‘more to it’ could have been explained.” But veteran analyst Parker wants JB to use these factors as motivation for next season, rather than thinking about the exit.