“Hard to See That Happening”: Warriors’ Alleged Plan to Lure LeBron James With Anthony Davis Addressed by Marc Stein

A few hours ago, the internet erupted with reports of LeBron James and Anthony Davis reuniting, this time in the Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors’ need for another superstar is well known, and the franchise has long been interested in bringing Bron aboard. To sweeten the deal, reporter Kevin O’Connor reported that AD could also be lured to Dub Nation. However, NBA insider Marc Stein was quick to pump the brakes on those reports, explaining why such a blockbuster move is far from materializing.

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“Based on everything I was told tonight, I don’t think there is anything active there,” Marc Stein stated on The All-NBA Podcast. “The notion of them trying to trade for AD first as a lure for LeBron, hard to see that happening in that sequence… I think we do know that there is a certain variable; the Warriors would love LeBron James. They’re going to have maybe not quite $15 million.

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“We have no idea if LeBron is willing to play for 15 million or even 30 million. He’s taken a couple of pay cuts in his career, but they were very minimal pay cuts. If you just look at this as a concept, he’s the last guy who should have to take a pay cut.

“He deserves more, but in this Aprons era, teams, just any, anywhere, it is presumed that he would want to go, it’s going to have to be a pay cut, the likes of which he’s never taken. And so we don’t know his appetite for that.”

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Now, if James moves to the Warriors to pair up with AD and Stephen Curry, it would involve a major pay cut. Here’s why. Currently, the Warriors can only offer a $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which is $37 million less than his previous salary. Other sources indicated that Bron could command a salary in the range of $30-$40 million, but for Golden State to match that, they might have to clear more cap space.

They’re expected to come to terms here with Kristaps Porzingis before free agency starts. And then Draymond Green, who holds a player option that’s worth nearly 28 million. Depending on how the Warriors’ front office reduces its wage bill with these two players, it will help them to make a stronger pursuit of James. Now that we’ve figured out what the Dubs need to do, is there any insight or report on how James is feeling in this market?

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A few days ago, insider Brian Windhorst commented on the LeBron-Cleveland trade situation. While we aren’t going to dive deeply into the specifics of a particular homecoming, the money aspect is common. As of now, the Cavaliers can barely afford the veteran minimum of around $4 million…

“One of the things I’ve learned about LeBron is you never count his money and never spend his money, all right,” Windhorst said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Making an assumption that LeBron would take a lot less money… I just don’t think it’s smart. He may get to a spot where he’s willing to take that kind of money, but he is still a max-level player.”

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The 41-year-old veteran’s numbers last season clearly show what he’s worth. James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field. He adapted to being the third option on the team, especially after returning from his sciatica injury, but stepped up as the leader of the Purple and Gold when they lost Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to injury at the worst possible time before the playoffs.

However, James did not give a clear answer at his final post-game press conference in May. The Lakers veteran simply talked about how he’s trusted the process for years, something that motivated him to keep winning. He also emphasized how important this decision will be for his family. And while he has kept his personal space ever since, his agent, Rich Paul, equally followed suit despite being asked about the subject multiple times.

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“Believe nothing that’s out there because I haven’t had one conversation with him,” Paul said earlier this month. “We played a couple rounds of golf. I don’t mention it… We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything. I’ll continue to give him his time. When he’s ready to talk, we’ll talk.”

Pivoting back to the Warriors’ reported interest in bringing Davis on board before James, it first depends on the Washington Wizards agreeing to let the big man go. Funny that they’re also in the middle of a rebuild.

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What will it take for the Warriors to commit to Anthony Davis for LeBron James?

Taking a pay cut while still performing at an All-Star level makes no sense from LeBron James’ point of view. When the salary drops down to just $15 million or $30 million, one has to wonder if the 22x All-Star is ready for that kind of sacrifice. In fact, pursuing Anthony Davis from the Wizards is not that simple either. There is skepticism about his future, but the front office states otherwise.

“He wants to be here. We want him here,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said on the ESPN live draft show. “We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.”

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The Wizards continue to say they traded for him to keep him.

Washington has signaled an intention to keep Davis after re-signing Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million extension. Sorting out the situation with Davis will take some time. The big man is set to earn $58 million in 2026-27. However, his representatives are seeking a maximum contract extension worth $175.4 million. Davis is undeniably talented when healthy, but he has played 65 or more games in a season only thrice in the last decade.

Sorting out this contract situation will be tough, but if the Wizards eventually let him go, the Warriors could actually swoop in and subsequently persuade LeBron James to join the Bay Area.