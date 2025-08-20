Has Luka Doncic Ever Won EuroBasket? Slovenia Star’s Stats & Record in the Tournament

Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s most celebrated players. But the hype around the Lakers’ star began long before his NBA debut. It was on the EuroBasket stage where the world first got a taste of what Slovenia’s brightest talent was capable of. From blowing past NBA-loaded Spain as a teenager to trading buckets with Nikola Jokic in overtime thrillers, Doncic’s EuroBasket journey has become the stuff of legend. But here’s the question that keeps popping up every tournament year: Has Luka Doncic ever won EuroBasket?

Slovenia has gone from European underdog, a team that had never made it to the quarterfinals, to a gold medal threat. And Luka’s stacked stats established him as a considerable foe; the Lakers star has reeled in 47 over France, taking over late in a showdown against Serbia, and Slovenia’s first win after a four-game exhibition slide.

In 2017, Doncic helped Slovenia take its first EuroBasket title home. With Goran Dragic leading the charge, Slovenia won all nine matches throughout the tournament, becoming the first team to do so since 1995. They stunned Spain in the semis before holding off Serbia in the final, shocking the basketball fraternity with a 93-85 win.

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Argentina v Slovenia – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 26, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Doncic started every game and played major minutes throughout the tournament. In the quarterfinals, he had recorded 27 points and nine rebounds against Latvia. While in the semifinal with Spain, Luka dropped eleven points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, going head-to-head with an NBA-stacked squad of Pau and Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio, and the Hernangomez brothers.

However, in the final game, Luka had to leave the court after tweaking his ankle. Still, he made enough impact throughout the tournament to earn him a spot in the All-Star Five alongside Dragic and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Doncic’s dominance by the numbers

The 2017 EuroBasket was Doncic’s breakout run in the league. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 assists, and earned fourth overall with 8.1 rebounds across nine games. Despite being listed as a small forward, he often acted as a secondary ball-handler and brought relentless rebounding energy.

Here’s a list of Doncic’s stats in the 2017 EuroBasket:

Games Points Rebounds Assists Vs Poland 11 8 6 Vs Finland 8 8 0 Vs Greece 22 5 3 Vs Iceland 13 6 3 Vs France 15 9 3 Vs Ukraine 14 9 6 Vs Latvia 27 9 1 Vs Spain 11 12 8 Vs Serbia 8 7 2

But EuroBasket 2022 had a different story. This time, Doncic was the guy, and Dragic was back in a reduced role. Slovenia came in as reigning champs, and Doncic led the team in every major category. The campaign started slowly; Luka had 14 points in the opener vs. Lithuania, but ramped up fast. Doncic erupted for 36 points vs. Germany and dropped a ridiculous 47-point bomb on France, torching Rudy Gobert with inside-out wizardry. Over seven games, Doncic averaged 26 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Only one player in EuroBasket history has ever averaged over 30 in a tournament: Greece’s Nikos Galis. Doncic wasn’t far off.

Doncic’s stats through the 2022 EuroBasket games:

Games Points Rebounds Assists vs. Lithuania 14 6 10 vs. Hungary 20 7 7 vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina 16 8 8 vs. Germany 36 10 4 vs. France 47 7 5 vs. Belgium 35 5 5 vs. Poland 14 11 7

Slovenia’s bid for a repeat ended in heartbreak. While Doncic finished the quarterfinals with 14 points, eleven rebounds, and seven assists, Slovenia lost that game to Poland at 90-87.

Now, EuroBasket 2025, set to begin on August 27, marks Luka Doncic’s third run. At 26 and coming off a high-profile move to the Lakers, he’s in the best shape of his life, 31 pounds lighter, gracing the cover of Men’s Health, and dialed in. After a knee scare in a friendly against Latvia, he bounced back by torching Great Britain for 28 points and ten assists in just 28 minutes. Slovenia snapped a four-game skid in exhibition play, and Doncic looks ready. “Our goal is always a medal,” he said recently.

Slovenia is set to face Serbia for their last friendly match before the group stage begins, where they will match up against Poland, France, Israel, Belgium, and Iceland in Group D. With Dragic gone and the spotlight squarely on him, this is Luka’s team.