“Has to Earn Everything”: Steve Kerr Sets Strict Rules for Son Nicholas in Warriors Locker Room

Nicholas Kerr joined the Golden State Warriors bench as an assistant coach this season, following his two-year stint as head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League. Now sharing the same locker room as his dad and head coach, Steve Kerr, the latter did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room: Nepotism.

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In his latest interview with The San Francisco Standard, Steve Kerr said, “Yeah, he’s my son, he’s on our staff. There’s no denying that he’s had some doors open for him just based on that relationship. But he has to earn everything.” Moreover, Nicholas seemed to have met the standards laid out to him, as his father added, “I think what I’m most proud of is that he recognizes that. He works his butt off every day.”

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During his two seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Nicholas compiled a 20-14 record and finished fourth in the West Conference both years. He still has a long way to go if he wants to establish himself as a good coach, but this was a good enough experience for him to carve out a name for himself in the sport. When the G League was shortened in 2020 and restricted to the Disney World bubble in Orlando, Nicholas jumped at the offer of going there to coach, despite it being a tough time during the pandemic.

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“I think acknowledging it is important,” Steve said.

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Nicholas Kerr’s path into a coaching job appeared clearly laid out from early on. Before taking charge as the Santa Cruz Warriors head coach, he interned at the San Antonio Spurs under Greg Popovich, who is a close friend of Steve Kerr. He later joined the Warriors’ video room and player development department, before gradually finding a spot in the coaching structure.

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Despite the opportunity coming his way, Nicholas has acknowledged his position and described himself “Nepo baby”. Moreover, aware of his exploits, he said, “If I were born into any other family, I’d be working in business or something. Yeah, you have to reflect on it a lot. It’s fortunate.”

Steve Kerr is heading to the end of his contract this season and has yet to sign an extension. The veteran coach is at a huge crossroads in his career, as the road ahead seems to be ending soon. Kerr wants to make the best of this special time.

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Amid the Warriors’ injury-ravaged season, Steve Kerr finds peace

The ongoing season has troubled the Warriors group in every way possible. It started with Jonathan Kuminga trade drama, followed by two season-ending injuries, and Stephen Curry’s 27-game absence. Yet in the middle of the turbulence, Coach Steve Kerr has managed to find small moments of relief in his office. Thanks to his family.

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The 60-year-old is particularly happy when the Dubs have games after 5 PM. Speaking to Standard, he added, “Because generally Nick brings [his two daughters], they’re in the family room all game, then after the game we all convene in my office. The girls are crawling around the floor, the family’s in there, we’re enjoying each other’s company, having a beer, having some food.”

For now, Steve Kerr is focusing on one day at a time. With four NBA titles as a coach, even becoming the fourth-fastest head coach to register 500 career wins this March, the legend has earned every right to call it a day and rest easy. But as long as he wants to coach, he’d probably like to do so along with the most special people in his life around him.