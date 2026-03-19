“Hate to See It”: NBA World in Disbelief Over Cade Cunningham’s Serious Lung Ailment Diagnosis

Cade Cunningham was experiencing a career-high season with the Detroit Pistons this time. Averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds over 61 games, the 2021 No.1 pick was a potential MVP candidate. However, his latest health condition will put a dent in that hope as the 24-year-old will sit out for a few weeks.

Early on Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that medical experts have diagnosed the Pistons star with a collapsed lung. This simply means Cade will miss an extended period of time. Usually, the recovery phase typically takes 3-6 weeks, depending on the severity and degree of treatment. For now, Cunningham will stay sidelined and will return to full NBA action only after he fully recovers his lung function and gains clearance for high-intensity play.

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Meanwhile, Charania told ESPN’s Get Up, “It’s a period of weeks. Cunningham has been diagnosed with a mild collapsed lung. The Pistons are not quite sure exactly how long it could be. Obviously, the playoffs are about a month away.” He added, “There is some optimism that he’s going to be back for the playoffs.” The insider concluded, “The Pistons, their doctors, their medical staff, they’re all going to work together to get more information in the next few days as far as treatment and potential recovery here.”

Following the health update, fans have flooded social media with prayers and good wishes for the 24-year-old. It’s safe to say that Cade Cunningham’s heroics across the season have put the Detroit Pistons on the highest pedestal in the Eastern Conference. They are indeed title contenders, and therefore, the Pistons fans just wish their star fully recovers as soon as possible.

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Prayers for Cade Cunningham

Cunningham’s lung issue and its recovery could hurt his exponential progress so far. Because the league has a strict 65-game appearance rule to qualify for awards. Therefore, unless he returns for four more games, injury could erase it all, including the MVP dream. So, ESPN’s Skubie Mageza said, “He’s played in 60 games. There’s 14 left. We’ve seen players miss 3-6 weeks with this injury. Cade will unfortunately fall short of all NBA due to the 65-game limit. Hate to see it.”

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“Get well soon, Cade! 💔,” someone wrote. The exact moment Cunningham suffered the injury remains uncertain, but it might trace back to Tuesday night vs. the Wizards when he hit the floor chasing a loose ball and exited the game early. At the time, the team labeled it as back spasms—now, that initial diagnosis tells only part of the story.

Another fan said, “This sucks prayers for da kid. With that being said, Celtics 1 seed soon.” Cade Cunningham hasn’t just elevated his game; he has powered the Pistons to the East’s top spot at 49–19. He turned his first All-Star starting nod into a statement season, building on last year’s selection and making it feel like just the beginning. But with him sidelined, fans also believe that the second seed of the East, that is, the Boston Celtics, could reclaim the top spot, especially now with Jayson Tatum back.

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Imago Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, one more fan commented, “Cade Cunningham! How do you even recover from this? How long is the recovery? I have never heard anything like it before. What causes it. Huge loss!” Now, Cade Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick, has logged 269 games across five seasons with the Pistons. However, his journey hit a sharp pause in the 2022-23 season, when injuries struck. He appeared in only 12 games, as a serious right foot issue required surgery and lingering setbacks kept him sidelined.

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“Get well soon cade you were the only person who luka fc actually feared, you’re a great player,” someone added. Both Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham are potential MVP candidates for this season. And many believe that the Pistons star is the only one who could overtake Luka in the race.

In a cruel twist, Cade Cunningham’s soaring season hits an unexpected pause as a rare lung setback tests his rhythm and resolve. Meanwhile, Detroit holds its breath, fans pour in support, and the East keeps watching. If he returns in time, the story reignites. If not, his rise still leaves a powerful mark.