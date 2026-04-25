“Haters Are Real Quiet”: Support Surges for Bronny James as Numbers Reinforce His Difference-Making Impact in Game 3 Win

No one makes the NBA world swing between skepticism and awe more than Bronny James. But since his playoff debut, as one half of the first father-son duo in the postseason no less, he’s elicited nothing but awe. In the first two games, despite not scoring, his presence on the floor was seen as something significant for the bigger picture. But on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Lakers secured a grueling 112–108 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James’ son recorded his first playoff points. In a game defined by veteran grit, it was the 21-year-old rookie who provided the spark that social media is calling a “masterclass” in efficiency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Entering the game during a high-pressure second-quarter stretch, Bronny logged his first playoff statline that was not zero points in garbage time. His very efficient nine-minute outing contained a confident pull-up three-pointer that silenced a raucous Toyota Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s what I always wanted… the first playoff bucket is great for me, great for my confidence and how I approach the rest of the playoffs,” Bronny remarked post-game.

The historical gravity of the evening was not lost on the basketball world. When LeBron James won his 1st playoff game, Bronny James was just 1 years old. Tonight, LeBron James won his 185th playoff game with Bronny James as his teammate. Read that again.

ADVERTISEMENT

This father-son synergy reached its peak when LeBron connected with Bronny for a thunderous alley-oop that has eclipsed every playoff spectacle tonight, including Jayson Tatum’s clutch three over the 76ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their first playoff minutes together in the first half of Game 1, this pass-to-bucket was the first time in NBA playoff history that a father threw a lob to his kid/teammate. Funnily enough, Bronny admitted these alley-oops were a rare occurrence between him and LeBron. “I’m not sure when was the last time I got an oop from him. Probably in training camp last year, maybe this year,” Bronny said. “It was just one of those things… he saw me and saw that I was making eye contact with him, so he threw it up and I can always go get it.”

The fact that he got it and the NBA world was able to witness it became the biggest privilege of the postseason. What makes it even more significant was that the father-son sequence contributed to Bronny’s most meaningful statline in the parent club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James’ fans are smug and ecstatic

Bronny James’ entire season was defined by thunderous dunks and double digits in the G-League sprinkled with garbage time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Most didn’t think he was developed enough for the NBA. His few vocal supporters highlighted his ability to make meaningful plays even without scoring. As the Lakers took a 3-0 series lead, LakeShow online had the biggest ‘I told you so’ to dish.

ADVERTISEMENT

His fans’ erupted, pointing to the advanced metrics that justified Bronny’s crunch-time minutes. The sentiment was clear: the rookie’s impact far outweighed his limited time on the floor.

“BRONNY HATERS ARE REAL QUIET. Bronny outscored the entire Houston Rockets bench COMBINED in a crucial playoff game and all of sudden some people want to hide,” one supporter virtually yelled. The critics indeed are quiet or overshadowed by the Rockets haters after Bronny’s five-point flurry outdid the scoring output of every Houston reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

This efficiency was mirrored in the box score. One even drew poetic parallels to the final margin of victory. “Bronny James finished with a +/- of +4, the Lakers won by a 4 in overtime. Coincidence? I think not :)”

The conversation quickly turned toward a stigma that follows the NBA scion about being a second round draft pick. But like the undrafted-turned-primary playmaker Austin Reaves, Bronny’s value is now formed on expectations he’s already surpassed expectations for a 21-year-old in the postseason. “A lot of people owe Bronny James an apology Playing key minutes in the playoffs and currently getting burn in a 4 point game in the 4th quarter Great value at where he was picked in the draft and only 21 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony of the Rockets’ struggle against the rookie became a primary source of humor for the Lakers faithful. Most of the shock was born from, “Bronny outscored the ENTIRE Rockets bench today 🐐” while others couldn’t believe that, “Rockets getting eliminated by a Bronny 5 point MASTERCLASS 😭😭”

It wasn’t just the Houston bench that he outlasted. While some Lakers starters struggled to find their rhythm, Bronny remained a perfect 2-of-2 from the field and 1-of-1 from the arc. “Ayton played 33 minutes, had 2 points & 3 turnovers and was -6 for the game. Bronny played 9 minutes, had 5 points on 100% shooting, and was +4 for the game. Give the kid his flowers,” a sharp-eyed supporter observed.

The night concluded with a sense of total vindication for the James family, as fans celebrated the efficiency of a player who seems to have found his footing at the perfect time.