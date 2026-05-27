“Have Caught Fish That Flopped Less Than Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander)”: NFL Legend on OKC Star’s Performance in Game 5

Once again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on a free-throw parade. Game 5 saw him head to the line 17 times in a series against the San Antonio Spurs, which has already been scrutinized for its abysmal officiating. Not everyone is rooting against the Thunder, and the series is still open for the Spurs to make a comeback. But even NFL legend Shannon Sharpe appeared fed up watching the whistle SGA was getting.

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“I ain’t going to lie, I’ve caught fish that flop less than Shai,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “Hell, I didn’t even know they was alive when I pulled their a– out of the water. I mean, come on now…”

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SGA kept living at the free-throw line through the first three quarters, getting call after call in his favor, before scoring just two points in the fourth. It was the only quarter where he scored more points from the field than from free throws.

The Spurs players struggled to contain SGA, with the refs blowing the whistle rather easily whenever someone got close. Stephon Castle, in particular, was having a torrid time. At one point in the second quarter, he pressed the Canadian right after an inbounds pass near half court. There appeared to be minimal contact, but there was no hesitation in awarding a foul to SGA.

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Then, a few minutes later, Castle bumped Gilgeous-Alexander slightly, causing him to stumble to the floor. Once again, the whistle blew, and SGA headed back to the line.

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“I just think with the way they guard, how physical they are, we don’t get that same luxury to be able to play as physical on the other end at times,” said the San Antonio Spurs shooting guard, highlighting the disparity.

Throughout the series, multiple instances where the Spurs deserved a call in their favor have seemingly been ignored. Isiah Hartenstein even pulled Castle’s hair mid-game to keep him from grabbing a rebound in game 2, something that the refs didn’t see.

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As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he just can’t shake off his foul-baiting reputation. He does get to the line more often than most normally do.

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But is he getting the job done for his team? Yes. Will Shannon Sharpe’s comments comparing him to a fish hurt him? Probably no. SGA is using his sharp mind to manipulate calls his way, and even LeBron James pointed that out.

“It is what the rules is, and he has figured out a way to mastermind the rulebook, that’s not a problem, it’s not a crime. It’s not the player’s fault for not being able to master the rulebook,” James once said on the Mind the Game podcast.

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NBA legend defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against criticism

Reggie Miller was in Oklahoma City, closely watching the controversial game. But the Indiana Pacers icon made it a point to be as neutral with his assessment as he possibly could.

Miller acknowledged that some calls against the Spurs were “questionable”, but doesn’t believe that SGA should be getting all the hate. He argued that the OKC guard isn’t ‘pressuring’ the refs after every possession, much like Lakers’ Luka Doncic has been accused of in the past.

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“So these podcasters, y’all just need to stop. He’s playing the game of basketball. He’s had 3 technical fouls this season. Nine in his career. It’s not like Luka getting up every play, complaining to the officials. Staying back, hanging back,” Miller explained on the Dan Patrick show.

That said, Miller didn’t defend the officials, and that’s something he and the fans can agree on.

On Tuesday, it wasn’t just SGA that benefited. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson’s plea to challenge a call was completely ignored. Cason Wallace’s goaltend on Kornet’s shot went uncalled. Jared McCain practically fell to the floor himself right after elbowing Dylan Harper and got the foul call. OKC is taking advantage of the whistle, but it’s the referees who are setting this standard.

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Game 6 of the WCF has all the ingredients to get spicy, especially considering the officiating controversy surrounding the series heading into it. It’s lose-and-go-home for the Spurs, while the OKC Thunder have a chance to set up a date with the New York Knicks in the Finals. The game tips off on Thursday.