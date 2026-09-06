“Have Reason to Sweat”: Ex-Champion Team Put on Notice After NBA’s Severe Punishment to Clippers

David Stern bringing the hammer down on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the late ’90s didn’t become the example Adam Silver might be making the LA Clippers. The Milwaukee Bucks, champions of the 2021 NBA season, rebuilding without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and under a new head coach, suddenly find themselves staring down an uncertain future. Following the league’s historic crackdown on the Los Angeles Clippers for salary-cap circumvention, the NBA compliance office has pivoted its full focus to Wisconsin.

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NBA insider, Sam Amico declared through a brief report, “Bucks suddenly have reason to sweat NBA investigation after Clippers punishment.”

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The scrutiny stems from Milwaukee’s offseason business with veteran guard Gary Trent Jr. After spending the last two seasons on team-friendly deals, including a minimum contract and a subsequent $7.6 million deal from which he opted out, Trent was rewarded this summer with a fully guaranteed four-year, $64 million contract extension.

It came when the Bucks were going through a massive restructure. Doc Rivers stepped down, Taylor Jenkins took over, Giannis Antetokounmpo went to Miami with Bobby Portis, and the Bucks have new scorers in Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. So for the team to commit this much money to Trent when they need more cap flexibility raised brows.

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On paper, the deal seemed to defy conventional market logic. Trent is coming off his worst statistical campaign since his rookie year, averaging just 8.1 points per game while shooting 38.7% from the field and losing his spot in the rotation. Yet, Milwaukee handed him an annual salary starting at $15.2 million.

Chatter ensued that his new contract could be connected to his past two market valuations. The league opened a formal investigation in mid-July to determine if the contract represents an illegal “handshake agreement.”

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Not exactly the financial backchannel Kawhi Leonard got but a back-half payout designed to compensate Trent for taking below-market deals during his first two years with the franchise.

While nothing illegal has been proven, the climate surrounding salary-cap enforcement has shifted drastically overnight.

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The Precedent set by L.A.’s Penalty and Why Trent’s Deal Raises Red Flags

The NBA’s relentless investigation into the Clippers concluded with five stripped first-round draft picks, a $30 million fine for owner Steve Ballmer, and year-long executive suspensions to team execs while Kawhi pays a $700,000 fine and reimburses non-team expenses. The punishment proved that Commissioner Adam Silver is willing to enforce maximum punishment for cap manipulation.

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Historically, the league’s harshest anti-circumvention penalty occurred in 2000, when the Minnesota Timberwolves were stripped of five first-round picks over a secret written agreement with Joe Smith. The Clippers’ ruling demonstrated that verbal, structural, or off-the-books promises will be met with the same existential, franchise-crippling penalties.

While multiple NBA players have confirmed, most recently Charles Barkley, that these unofficial deals have gone on since time immemorial, in a post-Clippers punishment era, it makes cap manipulation a grave offense.

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The reason Gary Trent Jr.’s transaction stands out as uniquely problematic compared to standard NBA free-agency contracts comes down to the stark contradiction between his market trajectory and his compensation.

In typical NBA free agency, players sign lucrative multi-year extensions following career years. Trent’s extension came directly after he saw his playing time decline and posted career-low shooting numbers. Handing $16 million annually to a bench guard coming off an underperforming year, especially when Giannis had been demanding structural improvements from the team all season, raised immediate red flags.

The timing also played into it. Under the CBA, teams cannot promise a player future financial rewards in exchange for taking a discount in the present. Trent signed a minimum deal in 2024 and took a modest $7.6 million contract in 2025. Combining those consecutive discount years make a above-market $64 million payday look sudden, creating the impression of a delayed handshake deal.

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Because Trent remained in Milwaukee for two seasons, the Bucks obtained his Early Bird rights. This cap exception allowed Milwaukee to exceed the salary cap to sign him. If the NBA discovers that Milwaukee enticed Trent to take those initial discounted deals with the understanding that they would use his Early Bird rights to overpay him later, it constitutes a direct violation of CBA rules.

Unlike the Clippers’ situation, which involved off-the-books corporate endorsement pipelines, the Bucks’ investigation is looking identical to the Timberwolves and Joe Smith deal. In both the Wolves and Clippers cases, the legal boundaries under the CBA remain identical.

Should the league uncover evidence of a prior understanding between Trent’s camp and the front office, the Bucks could face the loss of their controlled first-round draft picks. For a franchise navigating a pivotal roster transition, the lingering NBA investigation ensures that Milwaukee’s legal defense is now just as important as its performance on the floor.