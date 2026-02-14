“Have Some Respect”: Kevin Durant Calls Out ESPN’s Shams Charania for Celebrity All-Star Game Moment

The Celebrity Game during the NBA All-Star Weekend is typically a fusion of comedy and competitive basketball, but Kevin Durant found one of Shams Charania’s moments particularly unamusing. For someone who’s made a career as an NBA insider on social media, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dishing out a few texts. However, the Houston Rockets veteran was not ready to grant Charania a pass this time.

That moment was captured by Durant, who was enjoying a break before Sunday’s main event. The image of the newsman unable to unplug even while in uniform prompted a sharp rebuke.

“My goodness, have some respect @ShamsCharania…during the game??????????” Durant wrote, expressing his disbelief at the lack of court decorum.

Looks like Charania couldn’t stay away from the huge Chris Paul and Malik Beasley developments. However, from the reactions that came in, you can tell a bunch of NBA players were waiting for this day.

Durant‘s reaction, laced with his biting wit, tapped into a broader sentiment among players who feel the 24/7 news cycle often intrudes on the sanctity of the game itself. In the past, the Rockets veteran has equated Charania to a shady CIA operative for always knowing what NBA players are up to. So Durant had a motive, ready to cash in a receipt the moment he caught Charania slipping.

If Charania was working on the CP3 retirement saga, it’s understandable why he couldn’t stay out of it. However, NBA players wouldn’t be on their phones on the bench. For Durant, the optics of a player, celebrity or not, checking social media while on the bench was a foul of the highest order.

Shams Charania, sent to the trade block, becomes the centerpiece for NBA jokesters

Ironically, Shams Charania is playing for Team Giannis. The very player he’s been reporting about since November 2025 is his one-night-only coach, GM, and shotcaller. Like Kevin Durant, Antetokounmpo saw his chance to troll the insider. He crashed Richard Jefferson’s interview to complain about his team not being fair.

“Cuz we have Shams on my team,” the Bucks star said. “He cannot hoop! But everybody else can hoop.”

The scene immediately cuts to Charania warming up behind them. But if he had been working from his phone earlier, you can understand Antetokounmpo’s dismay.

Add to it the winter we’ve had with Charania reporting the Bucks star’s every move, or lack thereof. From reporting that Antetokounmpo was “ready for a new home,” only for him to remain in Milwaukee past the deadline, the franchise player had a score to settle with the ESPN veteran.

Even Doc Rivers mocked him with a report in ‘Shams style’ after the deadline. Antetokounmpo extended that joke by declaring he’s trading Charania in the offseason!

Apparently, fans think the ‘Shams-baiting’ is getting to the reporter.

Charania was full of steely looks and side-eyes throughout the game, or perhaps it was his stat line that was frustrating both him and Antetokounmpo tonight.

The ESPN figure attempted four shots, all of which were airballs. His only non-zero stat was the three turnovers he committed. He also couldn’t be missed because of his glaringly bright shoes.

Given the night he’s had, it would be better if he stuck to his regular job talking about NBA players, whether they like it or not.