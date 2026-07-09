“Have to Strongly Consider”: Anthony Davis-to-Warriors Trade Remains Possible as Jimmy Butler Creates Key Advantage for Wizards

The Washington Wizards have publicly insisted that Anthony Davis is part of their long-term plans. GM Will Dawkins recently said the organization wants AD at the Capital and plans to discuss a contract extension once he becomes eligible in August. However, reporter Jovan Buha believes that stance may be part of a much bigger negotiation strategy.

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“It’s a smoke-screen season. Everyone’s putting different things out there, and teams are posturing,” Buha said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I think if they (Warriors) come to you with, ‘Here’s Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract plus two or three firsts,’ you have to strongly consider that.”

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Buha’s comments offer a different way of looking at the Wizards’ messaging.

Publicly stating that Davis wants to stay and that the Wizards want him back keeps his trade value as high as possible. Basically, they positioned him as an ‘untouchable’ star. If the front office openly admitted it was leaning toward a rebuild, the other hunting front offices would immediately lower their offers.

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Keeping Anthony Davis publicly untouchable creates leverage, as per Buha.

The timing of the situation makes it more telling.

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AD becomes eligible in August for a 4-year extension worth roughly $275 million. Speaking of it, Dawkins recently said, “With AD again, he wants to be here, and we want him here. We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.”

Buha, on his part, questioned whether the Wizards truly want to make that commitment.

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Imago Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) look on against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When asked whether the Wizards could simply let AD play out the final year of his contract and let him walk without an extension, Buha acknowledged they could. But he also outlined the risk.

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If Davis stays healthy, returns to All-NBA form, and feels salty, the Capital side could watch him leave in free agency without receiving anything in return.

This is where the Wizards use their trump card. The Warriors’ entry into the scene creates a key advantage.

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Exchanging Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler’s expiring $57 million contract, along with a few first-round picks, helps the team clear cap space later in the season and also build the future.

Instead of committing nearly $275 million to AD into his late 30s, the Wizards could clear major salary next summer and collect two or three future first-round picks to continue building around Alex Sarr and AJ Dybantsa.

Notably, they have already signed a 4-year, $212 million extension with Trae Young.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors are approaching the situation from a completely different timeline.

The Dubs are trying to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. With a win-now mentality, long-term flexibility rarely matters. So, adding an expensive elite star fits Curry’s timeline.

That makes AD worth the financial gamble.

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More importantly, Davis’s presence strengthens the Warriors’ pitch to LeBron James. Days into the offseason, Bron’s free agency continues to shape the Dubs’ offseason plans.

Whether the Wizards ultimately move Davis remains unknown. Dawkins continues to publicly back his big man. However, Buha believes public statements rarely tell the full story during NBA free agency.

Considering Jimmy Butler’s contract albatross, this trade could turn into a win-win situation.