“Haven’t Done Your Homework”: Stephen A. Smith Issues Strong Response to Josh Hart After Getting Called Out

When the New York Knicks underperform, the certified Knickerbocker, Stephen A. Smith, speaks up. When players like Mikal Bridges turn out to be underwhelming, he speaks up. And when names like Josh Hart call him out for criticizing the Knicks. Guess what Stephen A. Smith does? He speaks up. Smith takes basketball very seriously.

On Friday, the 58-year-old veteran analyst took his turn to respond to Hart’s clap back. SAS defended his credibility as his long NBA coverage and years inside locker rooms validate his opinions. He has less direct access now due to studio work, but most analysts lack player relationships anyway, so personal familiarity isn’t necessary to critique teams or speak authoritatively.

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“Do they have to know you?” he asked, staring directly into the camera in front of him. Asking the question to no one but Josh Hart. “What did I say about the New York Knicks that requires me to know anybody?”

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Then he began. Smith said, “First of all, you don’t know who I know. Secondly, you don’t know who talks to me. Thirdly, you don’t even know how close I am to the people that cut your checks, Josh Hart. Clearly, you haven’t done your homework, but that’s neither here nor there because I like Josh Hart. I got news for you, Josh Hart. I like Mikal Bridges, too.”

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On many occasions, Smith has expressed his fondness for Mikal Bridges. And he repeats himself. “I think he deserved every penny of the $150 million he got. What I’m upset about is the seven picks that were given up to get them,” Stephen A. Smith added. “Because those are assets that you could have had with you and Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson and the crew in order to win a championship.”

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SAS further reminded the Knicks star that age and experience matter. Josh is 31, while Stephen, in his late 50s, is 27 years older. He has been a Knicks fan since he was three, which means he started cheering for New York in 1971—24 years before Josh was even born. That gives Stephen A. Smith decades of perspective and loyalty, seeing the highs and lows of the franchise long before Hart arrived in the NBA.

He recalls being a fan of the Knicks through Josh Hart’s previous stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers. No matter which team Hart played for, Stephen’s allegiance to the Knicks remained steady.

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Moreover, the Knicks haven’t won a title since 1973, 22 years before Josh was born. Even as Hart now wears the Knicks jersey, Stephen stresses that his devotion goes beyond players or seasons. “So when I see an opportunity slipping away from the New York Knicks, I’m sorry if I’m not courtside with Spike Lee wearing my Knicks blazer, cheering y’all on. It’s usually because I’m working, bro,” Smith concluded.

Now, we know, Stephen A. Smith often goes off in angry rants when teams or players don’t perform according to his expectations. But this outburst directed at Josh Hart seems unnatural unless he’s been called out. Well, that’s exactly what the New York Knicks shooting guard did on Thursday.

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Josh Hart went all-out on Stephen A. Smith

Mikal Bridges is having a rough patch after the All-Star break. Across 18 games, he has managed 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Meanwhile, this month raised more concern. Over an eight-game stretch, he crossed double digits only twice, fueling questions and mounting pressure. Following the stats, Stephen A. Smith expressed his disappointment.

“Seven picks. Seven,” Smith said. “But do they think he even gives you ten points a game? That’s unacceptable.” Now, this triggered Josh Hart, who then defended his teammate, following which, SAS spoke again. He said, “I need Josh Hart to be quiet. Sit down. Only time I want you standing up and talking is if you’re playing… You need to stand down. This is grown-ups. This is business.”

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Imago June 22, 2019 – Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America – STEPHEN A. SMITH of ESPNs First Take addresses the public during a News Conference Friday, June 21, 2019, at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington Delaware…Stephen announced that he is bringing the entire ESPN ÒFirst TakeO production team with him to Wilmington in September as ÒFirst TakeO is broadcast live on Friday, September 20 from the 76ers Fieldhouse in South Wilmington Wilmington United States of America PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAs124 20190622_zap_s124_004 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

This chain continued on Thursday, as Steve Popper of Newsday Sports tweeted what Hart told him about the veteran analyst. “For me, I think Stephen A., as a part-time Knicks fan, needs to shut the hell up. He barely knows guys that are on the team.”

It’s safe to say, Stephen A. Smith will not be silenced. When the Knicks stumble, when players falter, or when critics talk without knowledge, he speaks up. Experience, loyalty, and perspective guide every word. Josh Hart can wear the jersey, but Stephen knows the history, the highs, the lows, and the stakes. And his voice cuts through because basketball is serious, and he takes it seriously.