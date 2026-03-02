Hawks Announcer Calls Out Warriors as Jonathan Kuminga Stuns League vs Blazers

“STOP EVERYTHING,” an announcer screamed tonight after Jonathan Kuminga sent shockwaves through State Farm Arena.

Gabe Vincent threw a quick pass to an unmarked Kuminga inside the paint. Yang Hansen stepped up to defend what would’ve seemed like a potential acrobatic shot. However, the former Warrior quickly changed hands and threw down a thunderous left-hand dunk for his 20th point of the game.

“Thank you, Golden State Warriors, we appreciate it,” the Atlanta Hawks announcer said as the Portland Trail Blazers called a timeout. “Oh boy! How you give up on a guy this young with that ability? It’s beyond me.”

Just moments before that, Hawks fans chanted “thank you, Warriors” as Kuminga stood at the free-throw line during the game.

So far, the Golden State Warriors look like they are the biggest losers in the moves they made during the February trade deadline. Not only has Kristaps Porzingis missed seven of eight games with the same illness that has kept him limited for a year, but their trade piece, Kuminga, has absolutely balled out in the first three games with his new team. The Hawks commentators didn’t spare the Dubs; instead, they rubbed salt in the wound.

Kuminga delivered yet another impressive performance, scoring 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Since his arrival, the Hawks have won every game. The 23-year-old star had made his debut with a big 27-point game in a win over the Washington Wizards. This script has completely flipped the Warriors’ narrative.

Since Porzingis’ illness has not left the headlines, the Dubs’ trade is under further scrutiny. While the Hawks got a young star with high potential and a decent 3-point shooter, the Warriors added veteran experience that has been nonexistent. The larger question is whether the Hawks have gained a crucial piece in their playoff push or rather their long-term planning.

Jonathan Kuminga is already impacting the Hawks’ results and, most importantly, getting recognized for his contributions

When Kuminga made his debut earlier this week, fans saw joy on his face for the first time in months. After getting regular minutes at the start of the season, Steve Kerr had taken him out of the rotation. It started with a gradual reduction in minutes, and then it eventually turned into a DNP-CD despite being fit. Despite the controversy surrounding his decision, Kerr was adamant that he didn’t have a place for the young star in his rotation.

However, in three games for the Hawks, he has already shown that he is more than a one-skill player. Kuminga has shown a willingness to be a team player, contrary to narratives in the Bay Area, and has shown unmatched energy around the rim.

“He is really focused on moving the ball and being unselfish,” head coach Quin Snyder said after Kuminga’s second game. “I thought he made a couple passes tonight that were really impressive, just looking the guy off and seeing the court. As he plays more and more, he is going to be more and more instinctive, particularly in the open court.”

Snyder was impressed with the former Warriors star’s “versatility,” and is already on board with playing both Jalen Johnson and Kuminga together.

“Absolutely, you can see them playing together. Those guys have a level of versatility,” Snyder said before the All-Star break.

Kuminga had the highest plus-minus by any Hawk in his first two games with the team since 1997-98.

In his first three games, Kuminga has averaged 22.0 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Even though Snyder has him coming off the bench, don’t be surprised if he is quickly promoted to the starting lineup as the Hawks desperately hold on to a play-in spot.