Hawks Join Ben Simmons Trade Speculation as Insider Updates on Celtics Interest

Where will Ben Simmons land? It’s one of the biggest and most complicated questions of the NBA offseason. For weeks, the conversation has centered around three main contenders: the New York Knicks, the Sacramento Kings, and the Boston Celtics. But in a recent appearance on the “Garden Report” podcast, NBA insider Brett Siegel threw a surprising new “dark horse” into the mix, a team with a very ironic and complicated history with the former All-Star.

“One team that hasn’t been reported… it’s just my feel of who I think he would be great on,” Siegel said, before dropping the unexpected name. “I think a team like the Atlanta Hawks makes a lot of sense for Ben Simmons because they need another facilitator in their back court… that’s a type of system that Ben Simmons can really thrive in.”

It’s a fascinating idea from a basketball perspective. The Hawks, with their athletic wings and shooters, could be a perfect fit for a pass-first playmaker like Simmons. But it’s the history between the two that makes this potential partnership so wild. The last time Simmons was on a true contender, his journey was derailed by a single, infamous play… against the Atlanta Hawks. That passed-up dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals has haunted him ever since. A move to Atlanta would be the ultimate full-circle redemption arc, a chance to rewrite his own history in the very city where it all went wrong.

While the Hawks are a compelling new possibility, Siegel provided a crucial update on the other teams in the mix. He confirmed that the Phoenix Suns, once seen as a potential suitor, are now out of the running. “They have not shown any interest in Ben Simmons at all this offseason,” Siegel stated, explaining that the Suns were all-in on trying to sign Marcus Smart before he was bought out and signed with the Lakers.

That leaves the three teams that have been at the center of the Simmons speculation for weeks: the New York Knicks, the Sacramento Kings, and the Boston Celtics. However, Siegel threw cold water on the Boston rumors, suggesting the fit is questionable for a team that seems to be retooling after Jayson Tatum’s major injury. “I don’t necessarily see the fit with Boston,” he admitted. “Maybe you try out for a year and that’s your test run with him. But I I just I don’t I don’t see it… I don’t think that it’s a realistic landing spot.”

The update paints a clearer, if still uncertain, picture of the Ben Simmons sweepstakes. With the Celtics seemingly fading and the Suns also potentially out, the surprising and poetic new option in Atlanta has emerged alongside the long-standing interest from the Knicks and Kings, leaving the NBA world in a high-stakes waiting game for one of the most enigmatic talents in the league.

(This is a developing story…)