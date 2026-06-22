Hawks Land Aaron Wiggins from OKC as Trey Murphy Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl

Fresh off an 18-5 closing run that earned a sixth-seed finish and the distinction of being the only team to beat the Knicks twice in the postseason, the Hawks aren’t resting. They’re building.

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The first move came quietly: a two-second-round-pick deal to pull Aaron Wiggins out of Oklahoma City. But the implications run deeper than a depth addition. This is a franchise that moved on from Trae Young and discovered a new identity late last season. Now it’s stacking pieces around that identity with intent.

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According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Thunder are finalizing a deal that will send Aaron Wiggins to the Hawks in exchange for second-round draft compensation. The Thunder will receive the Hawks’ 2030 second-round pick and the least favorable of the Hawks’ and Lakers’ second-round selections in 2032.

For OKC, already holding the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the upcoming draft and with first-rounders banked through 2032, second-round picks are surplus currency. For Atlanta, Wiggins is a specific answer to a specific problem. He would enter the side as a proven two-way contributor with‌ championship experience.

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The 27-year-old has built his reputation as a high-IQ wing, standing tall at 6 ‘6 and a reported wingspan of 6 ‘10. He would offer ‌versatility on the defensive end and floor spacing on the offensive end, serving as a consistent secondary scoring option from the bench.

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Jalen Johnson emerged as a legitimate star. Dyson Daniels brought elite defensive energy. CJ McCollum provided veteran firepower off the bounce- enough to earn a one-year extension after commandeering the offense down the stretch.

Wiggins slots in as the 3-and-D wing this rotation was missing: someone who stretches the floor, switches defensively, and doesn’t need the ball to affect the game. Alongside Jonathan Kuminga, that’s a credible two-wing bench combination.

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He averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game last season, numbers that profile a reliable rotational wing who never had the stage to prove he could be more. In OKC’s dominant playoff run, he saw just 5.8 minutes per game. In Atlanta, that changes.

Financially, the Hawks don’t seem to have a long-term risk. Aaron Wiggins is set to carry a cap hit of roughly $9 million next season before dropping to approximately $8.1 million in the next two years. This gives the Hawks reliable rotational players without impacting their financial equations.

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While the Hawks already look competitive with their current addition, a recent trade report might even make them contenders. The Trey Murphy III saga.

Will the Trey Murphy injection work in the post-Trae Young Hawks era?

While Aaron Wiggins adds depth, Trey Murphy III would give the young Hawks unit a proper facelift.

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According to Pelicans insider Jake Madison, the Pels have held talks with the Hawks involving No.8 overall pick and Murphy. With the New Orleans side looking for a makeover since Brandon Ingram’s exit, this move will be the big first step.

Moreover, the Pelicans had historically kept Murphy in the untradable zone. Now, the team has reportedly moved toward a ‘win-now’ mentality and seems to be improving its roster.

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So, acquiring a promising young talent or star could present as an interesting option. And multiple trade rumors involving Murphy have continued to flood in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ interest seems simpler.

The Hawks’ new identity forged in that 18-5 run- runs on pace, shooting, and defensive versatility. McCollum commands the offense. Johnson anchors the forward line. What’s been missing is a high-caliber starter on the wing, someone who raises the team’s ceiling in a playoff series rather than simply filling minutes. Murphy fits that role exactly.

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The 26-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, averaging 21.5 ppg with a shooting split of 47%/37.9%/ 88.6%. He’s the prototypical modern wing, a floor-spacer who can guard multiple positions and create off the bounce when called upon.

While the Hawks have assembled a deeper roster, they still need a high-caliber wing as a starter. Murphy would fit exactly there. So, swapping the No.8 pick for Trey Murphy is a win-win for both sides. Especially given the talents available in the 2026 Draft class.

In the East, where the Knicks remain the benchmark and the Celtics loom as a perennial threat, Atlanta needs more than a competitive roster, they need a realistic path to the conference finals.

A starting lineup of McCollum, Daniels, Murphy, Johnson, and Kuminga, with Wiggins providing proven two-way depth off the bench, is constructed to compete in seven-game series, not just earn a bracket spot.