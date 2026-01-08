Hawks Take Decision on Anthony Davis Trade After Cutting Ties With Trae Young

Trading Trae Young wasn’t the end of the Atlanta Hawks’ rebuild. It was the trigger. Atlanta’s front office didn’t just move on from its franchise star—it flipped the direction of the roster overnight. The Hawks are now leaning into size, defensive versatility, and a wing-heavy rotation built to survive playoff matchups rather than win shootouts.

CJ McCollum has emerged as the veteran stabilizer. Corey Kispert is being viewed as a high-upside development bet. But neither move explains Atlanta’s next step. Now, for Atlanta, landing a superstar defender who can anchor their new identity and instantly raise their ceiling is paramount.

That search has reportedly led Atlanta to one league-altering target — Anthony Davis. In the same sequence of events, Shams Charania had reported that the Hawks have their sights on Anthony Davis. More

Veteran NBA insider, Evan Sidery apparently confirms it including the trade pieces for the Mavericks in return. Kristaps Porzingis‘ and Luke Kennard’s contracts are expiring. Which makes it an ideal time to move on from the offensive-driven model centered around Young.

While the Hawks are positively moving for Davis, it’s unclear what the Mavericks are doing. The Mavs are in trade discussions with the Hawks regarding Davis.

Recent NBA insider reports, including from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, reveal that the Dallas Mavericks are pushing for Zaccharie Risacher and the New Orleans Pelicans’ unprotected 2026 first-round pick—acquired via the Derik Queen trade—in talks with the Atlanta Hawks for Anthony Davis.

The Hawks, however, have pushed back hard, dismissing the Pelicans’ pick as “virtually untradeable” as the trade deadline looms.

It’s also unclear how Anthony Davis feels. But after the kind of 2025 he’s had, AD could financially benefit from this trade.

The Hawks could put Anthony Davis in a better position

Davis’ time in Dallas has been marked by significant instability, primarily due to recurring injuries. Since joining the Mavericks, he has battled multiple ailments, including a left calf strain, right adductor soreness and other setbacks that limited his availability.

For instance, in the 2025-26 season alone, Davis has appeared in only a fraction of games—19 outings in the early going—despite posting solid per-game averages when healthy (approximately 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks).

These absences have contributed to the team’s underwhelming performance, as Dallas has hovered around .500 or below, sitting outside the Western Conference play-in picture much of the year.

Nico Harrison, who was branded the Mavericks’ defense-first agenda around the AD trade, was fired, and Mark Cuban was back.

The former majority owner claimed that Davis wouldn’t be traded while the front office was actively exploring trades.

Most believe that he should take a maximum contract where he can get it. His current deal, a three-year extension originally signed with the Lakers in 2023 (now applicable to teams like the Mavericks or others in trade scenarios), already pays him elite-level money—around $54 million this season, rising to $58.5 million in 2026-27 and a $62-63 million player option in 2027-28.

Davis becomes eligible for another supermax extension as early as August 2026, potentially worth four years and $275 million, reflecting his status as a top-5 player when healthy.

His camp at Klutch Sports is reportedly pushing for extensions exceeding $70 million annually with any new team, prioritizing financial security given his age (33 soon) and injury history.

Market precedents, such as recent maximum deals for stars like Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler, set the benchmark, and Davis’ elite production justifies it.

The Hawks might just be able to give him the veteran maximum.

The Trae Young deal was a steal on both ends. Neither side gave up draft picks, which opens up wiggle room. Although the Mavericks are a little strapped since the Doncic-AD trade.

The Hawks gained the cap flexibility to build around Jalen Johnson. The addition of Kispert and McCollum bolsters their wing. Porzingis and McCollum’s contracts are expiring, which gives the Hawks the opportunity to get a free agent in the offseason. Although Davis is likely an in-season asset before the deadline.

As much as Davis could be in a better position with the Hawks, insiders claim he wouldn’t be happy. His preference is reportedly to stay in Dallas.

However, we don’t know for certain because AD is not commenting directly on trade speculation. After what happened when he told the Lakers to make a trade, you can’t blame him.