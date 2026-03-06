HC Chris Finch Reveals Plan for Anthony Edwards as Timberwolves Star Finds Peace With Locker Room

Anthony Edwards’ scoring usually dominates the conversation around the Minnesota Timberwolves. Recently, however, the bigger story has been the shift happening inside the locker room.

Before Minnesota’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Chris Finch explained the approach he has taken with Edwards this season. According to Finch, the plan centers on putting the ball in the star guard’s hands while helping him enjoy the game and build trust with his teammates. The results are beginning to show as the Timberwolves continue to gain momentum late in the season.

“Now that we’ve come through 60 games with him effectively as our point guard, we know what we’re good at, what we’re not good at, type of stuff. So I think there’s a bit of a peace forming around all that.”

Finch made it clear that Edwards’ mentality is just as important as his talent. “Ant, as we know, is an incredible talent, but it’s important that he has fun. Like, he really enjoys the fun parts of the game. And I think he feels that support and energy from his teammates, which is really important.”

Minnesota backed up that message on the court Thursday night. Edwards finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists as the Timberwolves defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-107 at home. The win extended Minnesota’s winning streak to five games as the team continues to build momentum heading toward the postseason.

Finch’s comments also addressed the responsibility Edwards has carried throughout the season. With the Timberwolves increasingly relying on him as the primary ball handler, Edwards has effectively operated as Minnesota’s point guard during long stretches of the year. That role change brought pressure earlier in the season when questions emerged about ball movement and decision-making.

Teammate Rudy Gobert even hinted publicly that the team needed to pass the ball more, comments widely interpreted as frustration with the offense. Still, Finch believes Edwards has handled the responsibility well while continuing to earn the trust of the locker room.

“I feel he feels comfortable. I think right now we’ve got a good spirit about us, no doubt about it. You know, I think the ball’s been in his (Anthony Edwards) hands a lot. He’s done a good job of like navigating the pressures and the responsibilities that come with that, you know. I think he really enjoys his teammates, you know. I think everybody trusts him.”

Those comments reflect the balance Finch wants Edwards to maintain. The Timberwolves want their star guard to remain aggressive offensively, but they also want him to trust the players around him.

That chemistry appears to be improving at the right moment.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves Eye Deep Playoff Run

Minnesota came close to reaching the NBA Finals last season before falling to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Now the Timberwolves believe they are better positioned to make another deep run. Several key players have found their rhythm during the current five-game winning streak. Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Ayo Dosunmu, Donte DiVincenzo, and Gobert have all played important roles while the team has avoided major injuries.

Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.

Because of that depth, Finch has been able to rotate lineups comfortably while keeping Edwards as the focal point of the offense. The Timberwolves know that Edwards’ scoring ability will always draw attention. However, Finch’s plan for his young star goes beyond points. Minnesota’s championship hopes will ultimately depend on Edwards maintaining that balance between individual brilliance and trust within the locker room.