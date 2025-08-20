“He Called Me Crying”: Ayesha Curry’s Advice to Stephen Curry Almost Cost Him Warriors Career

Many of you would remember Stephen Curry’s meteoric rise to the NBA, right? At first, none of the basketball powerhouses wanted the skinny-looking guard. But then they were helpless in stopping his three-pointers as he put Davidson College into the national spotlight. Thanks to those stunning performances and a successful junior season, Curry was later drafted into the league as the 7th overall pick by the Warriors. However, that would’ve never happened had the point guard listened to his future wife’s advice.

Stephen Curry wasn’t too sure before declaring for the NBA draft back in 2009. The reason? Well, the four-time NBA champion did not want to leave college without completing his degree. In fact, this was such a concerning matter for Curry that he called his girlfriend crying, to ask whether he should make the jump to the league or stay another year and complete his degree. To which, Ayesha gave her boyfriend what she perceived as best for Curry’s interest.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Steph’s wife shed light on the conversation the couple had before the point guard made his decision to declare for the draft. “So, he had like a big decision to make ’cause he had a year. He had a senior year left. So, it was like, do I stay? Do I go? And like I think what a lot of people don’t know is he really liked, he really thought about like it was a torment for him.” Ayesha said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He called me like crying behind a tree, like I don’t know what to do. And I’ll stand like 10 toes down on this. Like, I don’t, I’m not, it’s not a secret. I was like Stay in school.” When Curry called her crying, asking about her opinion on the matter, Ayesha, without thinking once, suggested that he should stay for another year and complete college. While this might sound baffling advice, given that we know have witnessed Curry’s greatness with the Warriors, it was the correct suggestion back then.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

More so, when you understand Ayesha’s perspective behind it. “So the why is I didn’t grow up surrounded by people who went to college. That, for me, was like ‘Wow’, what a blessing. Like you, you get to go to college. You get to have an education. Like, why would you leave? So, and then not coming from that sports background and understanding how like rare the opportunity he had was. I was like, “Yeah, stay in school.” Curry’s better half explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Even though the Warriors star made the right choice, declaring for the draft, the way Ayesha grew up, she knew how blessed her future husband was and did not want him to waste that opportunity. While Curry did not listen to her well-thought-out suggestion, it all did work out in the end, as Curry later did get his college degree. So, despite not taking the regular route, Curry did fulfill her wife’s wish. Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only big secret that Ayesha revealed on the podcast.

Ayesha Curry reveals that she never wanted kids until she met Stephen Curry

Most of us know Ayesha Curry as the proud mother of four and a loving wife. However, this wasn’t the path that she always wanted to go down in her life. The 36-year-old, during her recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, shared that her life took directions that she never anticipated. “I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it,” Curry suggested. “And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that.”

USA Today via Reuters May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Ayesha explained how, while growing up, she herself was a career-oriented girl, and marriage and kids weren’t even a thought that crossed her mind. That’s because her original plan was to become an actress, and she wanted to move to Los Angeles to jumpstart her career. However, that was until, of course, she met the love of her life, Stephen Curry. However, how did she know instantly that Steph was the one for her? Well, actually, she didn’t; it just felt right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I didn’t, I just knew that I loved him and I’d never experienced anything else. I’d never felt any differently than, like, this is who I wanna spend the rest of my life with. And so we kinda just dove in.” Life moved pretty quickly once the two tied the knot back in 2011, when Ayesha Curry was just 22 years old.

Then just three months later, she found out she was pregnant with their first child, Riley, and ever since then, she has embraced her life as it is and has no regrets about how things worked out for her.