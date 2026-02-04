“He Could Be Traded”: Jason Kidd Gives Harsh Reality Check to $27M Star Ahead of Deadline

“I want to play with Cooper Flagg my whole m———— career,” Naji Marshall recently said. Amid his career year, the forward is just behind Flagg in points per game for the Dallas Mavericks, yet his wish could easily be overshadowed by the franchise’s needs. After Marshall spoke candidly about his future, head coach Jason Kidd sent him a brutal reminder of the NBA business.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the Mavericks have been clear about their desire to keep Marshall, they have so far rebuffed interest from other teams. However, this mutual interest may remain intact only as long as another team doesn’t make the right offer.

“You see, Naji has come out and said he loves playing for the Mavs, but … he could be traded,” Kidd told reporters today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the days leading up to the February 5 deadline, Marshall has been one of the most sought-after players for teams across the league. He has attracted more trade interest than anyone on the roster, except maybe Daniel Gafford. But Marshall made it abundantly clear that he wanted to be a Maverick.

“That’s my dog, and (Flagg) he’s gonna create history,” Marshall told Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. “And to be a part of that would be unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall has more reasons to be in Dallas than just Cooper Flagg. Since joining the Mavericks last season, he has unlocked his game under Kidd. He has been one of the most consistent players on the roster, which was crucial in the absence of their two biggest stars. With his slashing ability and lockdown defense, Marshall can be ‘the x factor’ for any championship-caliber team, something that the front office will hopefully consider after their 2025 debacle.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why would Jason Kidd want to keep Naji Marshall on the Mavericks roster?

Since the Luka Doncic trade, the Dallas Mavericks have endured a disastrous stretch. Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending injury, and Anthony Davis’ stint has been marred by injuries, leading many to wonder whether he would have been better off with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although drafting Flagg reduced the bleeding, it has certainly not ended it. Amid this underwhelming season, however, the Mavericks have found a silver lining in their roster.

Despite their poor 19-30 record, they have played well for a team missing two of its top stars. Naji Marshall is a big part of that short-term success, if we may dare to call it so. He’s averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Next season, when Irving returns, the Mavericks are bound to make a big push for a deep playoff run, irrespective of their decision about Davis. Marshall, who has played various roles for Kidd this season, will be a crucial part of that roster. With age on his side, he is also on an affordable three-year, $27 million contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks haven’t entertained the thought of parting ways with Marshall yet.

“I’m told that Dallas does not want to trade Naji Marshall or Christie, who arrived in Dallas alongside Davis, while continuing to explore potential moves involving Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell,” the insider wrote on The Stein Line.

Marshall has drawn interest from the Lakers, who are desperate to pry the 6-foot-6 swingman away from Dallas, and an expiring contract, a first-round pick, or a younger player would likely do the trick.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is now up to the Mavericks to decide whether they want to take another gamble with an elite-level player showing signs of greatness.