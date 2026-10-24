“He Deserves Better”: Stephen A. Smith Defends LeBron James and Reveals What He Believes Is Donald Trump’s Real Motive Behind Jab

The 76ers’ 29-point turnaround was the only talking point on First Take. Stephen A. Smith left the other big turnaround for his own channel. Fresh off his own White House visit and later defending it, Smith was back on his YouTube channel, discussing President Donald Trump. But this was about the exchange between POTUS and LeBron James.

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Smith came to the defense of the Philadelphia 76ers superstar following public criticism from Trump over James’ pregame national anthem routine. Smith pushed back against claims that James acted unpatriotically during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

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Highlighting James’ long-standing reputation as an athlete and global icon, the ESPN personality argued that the four-time NBA champion’s career achievements and public conduct outweigh a single moment of pregame restlessness.

“LeBron James as a role model, as a champion, is one of the greatest and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of those categories in American, if not world history,” Smith said. “That’s how phenomenal he has been. He does not deserve to be viewed as some unpatriotic individual. Not at all.”

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Yet SAS says James’ lack of patriotism was “not Trump’s problem.” Referencing Colin Kaepernick’s situation, Smith claimed that LeBron is being used to galvanize the public at a time when “Trump’s trying to win an election for the GOP in the midterms.”

Regardless of Trump’s intentions, Smith acknowledged that James’ pregame stretching, mock golf swings, and shooting motions during the anthem drew negative attention. But contended it should not define his character or legacy.

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“I’m not here to tell you that it was a good look what LeBron did,” Smith continued. “I’m here to tell you that his history of professionalism, of decorum, and of handling himself like a role model should take precedence over one moment in which he was listening to the national anthem and feigning a golf swing. He deserves better than that from us.”

SAS is a little late to the party, choosing to speak out after LeBron James himself spoke on the matter for the first time by responding to the Commander-in-Chief.

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The controversy originated on opening night of the 2026–27 NBA season, when camera footage captured James practicing mock golf swings and air-shooting motions near the bench while the national anthem played prior to tip-off against the Knicks. Trump later addressed the incident on social media, calling James a “total disgrace” and demanding an apology to the public.

Trump reiterated those sentiments during a rally in Iowa, questioning James’ focus during the pregame ceremony as well as criticizing the WNBA players for a similar controversy during the Finals series.

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James was asked about it on Thursday night following Philadelphia’s 114–106 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After recording 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 29-point deficit in his home debut, the largest comeback win of his 24-year career, James casually dismissed the president’s critique.

“Yeah, yeah, must be a slow news day at the office,” James told reporters postgame. “A slow news day in the office.”

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The exchange marks the latest chapter in years of public disagreement between Trump and James. Stephen A. Smith has also traded barbs with the president, but joined him for dinner at the White House on October 15, alongside Bill Maher and Kid Rock, a meeting Smith later recounted at length on his YouTube show.

The 76ers aren’t dwelling on it either. Head coach Nick Nurse also put the team’s on-court preparedness over focusing on off-court issues.

“I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had,” Nurse responded to reporters who asked about it. “I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

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Despite the widespread attention generated by the viral clip, James and the 76ers have shifted their focus to the regular-season schedule as Philadelphia seeks to build momentum following its 2–0 start.