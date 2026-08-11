“He Does Have an Offer”: Insider Shares Major Update on Ben Simmons’ NBA Future Amid 76ers Rumors

Not even his harshest critics saw this coming – Ben Simmons is generating real buzz across the league despite a turbulent, injury-plagued career. The former No. 1 overall pick’s road back to the NBA has taken an intriguing turn, with speculation intensifying after a fresh update from ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. According to Spears, several teams have expressed interest in the free-agent forward, including one Western Conference club that has already extended him a training camp invite.

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After Malika Andrews confirmed a healthy Simmons has been “working out down under in Australia and would like to make an NBA comeback,” Spears confirmed that NBA teams are looking at him as a potential target.

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“Well, he does have an offer from a West team to come to a training camp. Non-guaranteed offer,” Spears revealed on NBA Today.

Spears reported that while a return is far from guaranteed, Simmons has officially drawn concrete interest from at least one unnamed franchise, positioning him for a potential path back to an NBA roster after spending an entire season away in this hemisphere.

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“I think he’s hoping if he plays well in this camp with coaches like [Adam] Caporn from the Wizards and other people with NBA ties at this camp, that perhaps it could lead to something else as a couple other teams that are interested. So, I think maybe he’ll have an option soon that he really likes.”

Spears confirmed that the 30-year-old playmaker has a genuine option on the table to prove his worth in the NBA once more.

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Derailed by persistent back injuries, Simmons sat out the entire 2025-26 NBA regular season to fully recuperate. Seeking to prove his physical health, he recently paid his own way to Melbourne to participate in a player-led private minicamp with the Australian men’s national basketball team.



He is reportedly practicing with “zero restrictions” and is apparently in shape.

Additional league sources indicate that the 3x All-Star is entirely open to signing a veteran’s minimum contract to facilitate his return. He’s expressed interest in returning to the 76ers, who now boast powerhouses like Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and LeBron James.

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The low-risk nature of a non-guaranteed training camp invite has sparked widespread speculation regarding which franchises might be taking a flier on the defensive stalwart.



Analysts have pointed out potential theoretical fits, ranging from the Los Angeles Lakers, helmed by Simmons’ former Sixers teammate JJ Redick, to the asset-rich Oklahoma City Thunder. No team has officially claimed the offer.

Simmons last appeared in an NBA game during the 2024-25 season, when he logged a brief 18-game stint with the Los Angeles Clippers before injuries shut him down once again.



Rumors of a dramatic reunion with the 76ers to fill the team’s remaining open roster spot have also circulated online. Simmons also recently returned to Klutch Sports, fueling speculation about a possible combination with LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey.

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Over his nine-year career, the former Rookie of the Year has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.



With his long-term sights set on representing Team Australia at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Simmons’ immediate focus remains on showcasing his value to the NBA coaches and scouts observing his progress in Melbourne.