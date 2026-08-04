“He Fits the Way They Want”: Warriors Linked to 25-Year-Old Bucks Star Amid Stephen Curry-Celtics Trade Rumors

Missing out on LeBron James has raised questions about whether the Golden State Warriors can even be contenders. Amid those reports of Stephen Curry being dissatisfied with the roster, a surprising Celtics trade rumor emerged. Golden State’s focus remains on building a roster capable of competing at the highest level.

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One player who has emerged as a potential target is Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron suggested that Milwaukee should consider moving the 25-year-old forward again this offseason, especially since he is eligible for a contract extension. Sam Quinn echoed that sentiment, adding further speculation that Jaquez could be a name to monitor on the trade market.

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“That could be a Golden State move because he fits the way they want to play,” Quinn said on Third Apron Podcast. “He’s a tricky guy to move as an offense-centric forward who’s not a great 3-point shooter, but if Golden State would do a top 10 protected first-round pick, that would be pretty interesting.”

Golden State has often relied heavily on Stephen Curry’s offensive brilliance, with stretches where the team’s bench scoring has struggled to provide consistent production. Jaquez offers something different.

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His versatile offensive skill set would fit seamlessly within Steve Kerr’s motion-based offense, giving the Warriors another reliable creator who can generate opportunities without needing a high volume of touches.

The new Bucks star thrives as a secondary playmaker, consistently making smart reads while keeping the ball moving. Perhaps even more importantly, Jaquez doesn’t require high usage to impact winning.

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Defensively, the fit may be equally attractive. His physical defense, versatility, and ability to guard multiple positions make him an ideal fit for the Warriors. However, despite the strong basketball connection, acquiring the Bucks forward would present significant challenges.

Milwaukee has every reason to believe the 25-year-old can become a foundational piece after acquiring him in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Along with Tyler Herro, Jaquez enters the final season of his current contract, making extension talks one of the organization’s biggest priorities before the season begins.

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One Bucks executive recently acknowledged that, “For Jaime, it’s the same thing. He’s in a different spot because of restricted free agency. But in an ideal world, you get those things taken care of now. That way everyone can just play the season without the future weighing on them.”

With Jaquez approaching restricted free agency, Milwaukee holds the matching rights on any future offer sheet, giving the Bucks leverage whether or not they reach an extension agreement before opening night.

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The Warriors lack a big wing who can create when Curry is trapped. At 6-foot-6, Jaquez could fill that role. While Golden State aims to maximize Curry’s championship window, rumors have linked the star guard to the Celtics.

Recently, John Karalis, in his opinion piece, suggested, “There’s no doubt Brad Stevens has already been on the phone with the Warriors brass to pitch a deal [for Curry] if they want one.”

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Many believed it was an actual report, but a veteran Warriors insider put an end to those rumors. Dalton Johnson tweeted, “This has not happened and Steph Curry will not be traded.”

For now it seems Stephen Curry isn’t moving from the Bay Area. Since he is staying, Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be target to bolster the squad.