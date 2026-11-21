While Kevin Durant continues to make 38 look easy on the hardwood, his off-court financial empire is turning into a blueprint for young investors. Kyle Kuzma is definitely looking to him as inspiration to develop his portfolio. While hosting investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano on his Read the Room podcast, Kuzma crowned Durant as the premier private market investor in the basketball world. His declaration came right as the 16x All-Star is close to another almost $14 million gain.

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At the time of the 2020 Lakers champ’s latest podcast episode, reports confirmed that KD is putting his Paradise Valley, Arizona mansion on the market for $13.9 million following his move to Houston. It underscores Kuz’s neat take on Durant’s smart financial choices.

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When Pompliano asked Kuzma to name the NBA’s best private market investor, the Bucks forward hyped Durant’s timing and blockbuster hit rate since his Bay Area days.

“Man, I think Kevin Durant—absolutely. I feel like he had the cheat code, though, because in 2016—I don’t know if you’ve seen, like, the Instagram Reels of, like, his investment portfolio—a lot of those companies, I’m guessing, and I don’t want to put words or whatever happened, but I feel like a lot of them hit, and he started getting into them in 2016, 2017, when he was in Golden State and he was knocking on the door of, you know, the tech community. And, you know, his investment portfolio is, like, insane. Like, everything’s at least 10, 15, 20x. And I’d definitely probably say him, for sure. And he’s got into, like, you know, he just had Hugging Face come out, made $60 million from it. Like, you don’t just find that. It’s incredible,” Kuzma said.

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The ‘cheat code’ is Kevin Durant’s proximity to tech giants when he was in San Francisco with the Golden State Warriors (KD was one of the first on the roster to reside in San Francisco while the Warriors were still in Oakland). While making two championship runs, he made an early entry into Silicon Valley, a move that laid the groundwork for his firm, Thirty Five Ventures, alongside longtime business partner Rich Kleiman.

Most notably, Durant bought an early $250,000 stake in artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face, split between $100,000 in its seed round and $150,000 in Series A. That investment is projected to yield higher returns following Nvidia’s $12.9 billion acquisition agreement, announced in August 2026.

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Pompliano agreed with Kuzma’s assessment, explaining how KD is establishing credibility and visibility in business circles, which directly elevates an athlete’s access to top-tier deals, something Kuzma has actively pursued through his own podcast and media presence.

“But it’s also, once you start to build a reputation—that’s why I think what you’re doing is very smart, right? What they call the Twitter stuff, the podcast. Once you start to build a reputation for, ‘I’m investing, I’m good, I can bring attention to you as a company,’ all this stuff, then the quality of your deal flow goes up. And it’s not that all of a sudden you’re guaranteed to make money, but it increases the odds, right? The better deals you see, if you invest in them, that you should make more money than if you’re seeing bad deals, right? And so I just think that, um, a lot of athletes, from what I’ve seen—like, you know, a lot of the guys I know and stuff—they’re very interested in, ‘How do I build media platforms?’ But they want to do it for sports,” Pompliano replied.

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Kuzma’s breakdown of Durant’s portfolio highlights how rare the two-time Finals MVP’s run has been in modern sports business. Across his career, Durant has earned more than $500 million in NBA salary, including roughly $43.9 million with the Rockets for the 2026–27 season as part of his two-year, $90 million deal.

Yet his Hugging Face payout alone eclipses an entire year’s playing paycheck, representing a roughly 240-fold return on an investment equivalent to about two days of NBA wages.

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Beyond Hugging Face, Thirty Five Ventures has achieved major multiples on early bets in Coinbase, Postmates, Robinhood, Acorns, DraftKings, Thrive Global, and Whoop, steadily pushing Durant toward billionaire territory in total earnings.

Meanwhile, Durant is also tidying up his personal real estate holdings after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to Houston last year. Following three seasons in Phoenix, Durant listed his 10,865-square-foot Paradise Valley residence for $13.9 million through agents Adam Bowman and Brian C. North.

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Designed by architect Jack DeBartolo, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom compound features poured concrete walls, floor-to-ceiling glass, black marble finishes, a private theater, sauna, steam shower, a 2,000-square-foot collector’s garage, and an 82-foot lap pool overlooking Camelback Mountain.

Even as Durant openly acknowledges that his playing career is entering its final chapters, recently telling Boardroom he feels “on deck” following Russell Westbrook’s retirement, his off-court portfolio ensures his biggest wins may still be ahead.