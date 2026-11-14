“He Has a Bruise”: JJ Redick Reveals Austin Reaves Injury Update After Lakers Star’s Achilles Scare

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but the night came with a worrying cost. Three of their guards, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Collin Sexton, suffered injuries in the second half. AR’s situation appeared the most concerning, as he limped to the locker room and never returned. However, JJ Redick has now offered an encouraging update on the Lakers star ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

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Reaves injured his heel during a third-quarter dunk attempt. He initially tried to play through the discomfort but eventually limped off to the locker room. He recorded 18 points, five assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes before exiting. Fans were worried it could be an Achilles injury; fortunately, it’s not.

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“Luka is fine,” said JJ Redick to the media. “I think the expectation would be he’s available. AR based on his physical evaluation and how he was feeling yesterday. We opted against imaging, he’ll be day-to-day. We’ll have him on the report tomorrow at five o’clock.”

When asked about the exact type of injury Austin Reaves sustained, the Lakers head coach stated, “He has a bruise on his heel.” Redick further added that they, as a group, decided that “it wasn’t necessary” to undergo imaging. His assumption that they did not need imaging means that it is a “day-to-day” minor injury.

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It’s a positive update, considering Redick told reporters after the Bucks game that the X-rays on Austin Reaves’ injury came back negative. The injury raises some concern given his history. Last season, AR dealt with what initially appeared to be a minor calf issue. Although he returned quickly, he aggravated the injury on Christmas Day and ultimately missed 19 games.

The Lakers will be hoping his latest setback does not develop into another extended absence. Austin Reaves has been one of the team’s most productive players this season. Through 12 games, he is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3% from the field.

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There was better news on Doncic. The Lakers star rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter after landing on Kyle Kuzma. However, he woke up the following morning without pain, providing a positive indication ahead of Sunday’s game. That development makes him likely to suit up against Phoenix.

Sexton’s situation is less straightforward. Concussion was ruled out after colliding heads with Ryan Rollins. Grimes is another player trending in the right direction.

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“Collin, I think he’s probably in that same boat. Concussion ruled out, ended up getting stitches, and he’ll be day-to-day,” said Redick. “And then Q was able to do the live part of the Stay Ready game today.”

Sexton required stitches to close a cut above his right eye. Fortunately, the Lakers confirmed that he suffered no additional complications. Grimes has missed the Lakers’ last two games while recovering from a right finger injury, but expects to return against the Suns.

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“It’s been pretty good, though,” Grimes offered an encouraging update. “The swelling has gone down a lot. It basically feels back to normal. Luckily, things have been going well, and I got lucky for sure. Overall, it feels pretty good for the most part.”

In his first season with Los Angeles, Grimes has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. His potential return would give the Lakers another option as they prepare for their next challenge. It’s possible that JJ Redick would be without Austin Reaves.

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So Grimes’ availability reduces the burden on Luka Doncic’s shoulder as well. Because the Slovenian was brought into the game against the Bucks, only because the team lost all ball-handlers.

JJ Redick trusted only Luka Doncic to play that part. And it ended with the superstar facing a minor setback with the ankle injury.