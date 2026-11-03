“He Has No Impulse Control”: Dave Portnoy Suggests LeBron James Needs Help After Wine-Sipping Incident

LeBron James became the center of attention on Monday night after taking a sip of a fan’s wine during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 126-107 win over the Chicago Bulls. Most people laughed it off. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t.

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The moment came in the third quarter, with the Sixers up by 11. James chased a pass from Tyrese Maxey, couldn’t reach it, and his momentum carried him into the front row, where he crashed into longtime Sixers season-ticket holder Troy Clemons and spilled his red wine. James hugged Clemons, said “My bad,” took the cup, had a sip and headed back onto the court.

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After the game, James explained why.

“I spilled some of his wine. I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine,” he said. “So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right.”

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However, Portnoy was not buying it, and after the game he took some shots at James on X.

“If anybody else did this they’d be checked into AA but because it’s Bron Bron Sportcenter will do an hour special on it. Who cares the example it sets for kids that you need to be drunk to play sports?”

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After James’ explanation, he doubled down.

“The man sees wine. He has no impulse control. He has to taste it in the middle of working. But nah he doesnt have a problem. He’s not screaming out for help. Im the crazy one,” he wrote on X.

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The four-time MVP’s love for wine is well known. He has said he drinks a glass a day and has partly credited it for his longevity, and according to ESPN, this isn’t the first time alcohol has made its way into one of his games.

Clemons also described the interaction, explaining that James apologized after the collision. The longtime 76ers spectator was not bothered by the incident and later confirmed that he had thrown the cup away rather than keeping it as a souvenir.

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On the court, it was another successful night for the Sixers.

James finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 26 points and 11 assists as the 76ers defeated Chicago 126-107. The victory improved Philadelphia’s record to 7-1 and extended its winning streak to four games.

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The incident also highlighted how an ordinary moment during a game can attract widespread attention when a high-profile player is involved. Although James had already explained his actions, Portnoy’s criticism brought a different perspective to the discussion.