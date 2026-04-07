“He Has the Poise”: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Weigh In on Ex-HC Michael Malone’s Next Coaching Chapter

One of the most modern successful coaches is heading to college. The University of North Carolina recently hired Mike Malone. He coaches the Denver Nuggets during their championship triumph. The ending was bitter. Malone was handed an abrupt firing right on the cusp of the playoffs. But he was an avid supporter of his players. Many of them are happy to see him return to coaching.

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The one to mention is Nikola Jokic. The Serbian became a champion with Malone’s tactics. Moreover, the three-time MVP has always spoken positively of his coaching ability. Now that he’s moving to college, Jokic thinks Malone could do a far better job of teaching the next generation of basketball players.

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“I think it’s a little bit different … But he definitely has the poise and the brain to do it. I think he’s gonna do a really good job because he can actually coach the guys. He’s gonna have time to coach the guys and teach them how to play the game the right way,” Nikola Jokic said about the news.

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North Carolina is going through an abysmal time. But it’s not the same as the NBA. Malone should have the trust of his players and the program, without any uncertainty about his job future. It is the first time he will return to a coaching role since departing from the Nuggets last season. More than the itch coming back, Mike Malone also has a personal connection to the college.

Jamal Murray said, “Shoutout to Coach Malone. I think he’ll be great. I think he’ll be a great college coach. I think his daughter is there as well. So, I think it’s a win-win for him, and I think he’ll enjoy the next chapter of his coaching career”.

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Mike Malone prepares for a different experience after coaching the world’s best players. It will require an adjustment. Lucky for him, UNC is looking to change its identity.

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Mike Malone carries a huge weight with the UNC job

The University of North Caroline is craving for a jolt again. Under Hubert Davis, the blue-blood school did decently. However, two consecutive first-round exits led to his spell coming to an end. North Carolina needed a bigger personality. That’s where Mike Malone doesn’t just come with hope, but a standard of expectations.

Under Davis, UNC ranked 9th in recruiting. They managed to get some stellar talent. But with Malone, the expectations are different. He’s a coach with massive allure, having been an NBA champion. Furthermore, he’s earned praise for his talents from some of the world’s best basketball players.

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North Carolina will expect that reputation to translate into a successful, enticing recruiting class this season. Players should be intrigued by the possibility of developing under an NBA coach with over 500 wins at the top level.

UNC needed more of that during this struggling phase. However, being an accomplished NBA coach won’t guarantee Mike Malone’s success. He still needs the right personnel besides him. Since it’s his first experience, someone familiar with the college landscape could be a critical presence.

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The agreement also isn’t one-sided. As much as Mike Malone is expected to do great things, UNC needs to create a healthy environment. Their recruiting team needs to be more aggressive. Malone can get a group of great players to work together. That’s how the Nuggets became such a prolific offense.

Nonetheless, it’s exciting to see Mike Malone return to the sidelines once again. He was an amazing leader for the Nuggets. Now, he could become a mentor to the next set of NBA talent.