Draymond Green is the “best defensive player” according to the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr. Perhaps it makes sense for Kerr to name his own veteran, but Kerr has also played alongside the likes of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. So when he counted them out, Eddie Johnson couldn’t accept it.

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The NBA community has seen Draymond Green trade jabs with former Suns player Eddie Johnson over the past few weeks. So when Kerr gave Green the nod over Rodman and Pippen, Eddie Johnson had to weigh in. Johnson used sarcasm to argue Kerr’s comparison was absurd.

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“Dennis Rodman led the league in rebounding 7 times. 3 straight as a Chicago Bull, the team Steve was on. Also Scottie was a disrupter and picked up guards 94 feet and Scottie turned around offensively and averaged 20,” Eddie Johnson explained in an X post.

“If he is a better defender than those 2 well hell, he is better than MJ, Russell, Hakeem and Wemby too. I am going to sleep.” The ex-NBA player explained.

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Johnson’s sarcastic remark was a rhetorical device to highlight how extreme Kerr’s comparison was, not a literal claim about Green’s defensive ranking.

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Interestingly, the recent fight between Green and Johnson also started after a Steve Kerr remark. Kerr acknowledged Green’s lack of impact in Stephen Curry’s absence. Following that, Johnson questioned whether the veteran was worth being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

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After some back-and-forth, Johnson asked his followers to tune into his podcast, Edification, where he’d break down his opinion of Draymond Green and the Warriors’ veteran repeatedly poked fun at Johnson’s attempt at drawing views after the feud.

Now, it looks like Eddie Johnson is done discussing Draymond Green. However, as the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr obviously can never dodge questions about his players. In a recent conversation with 95.7 The Game, Kerr compared Green to his former Bulls teammates.

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“I mean, the two guys who I would mention who he’s most alike, guys that I played with, would be Rodman and Scottie Pippen,” he said. He also explained that in terms of “versatility”, Green is most like the two Bulls legends.

“But I would give him the nod based on how difficult it is in today’s game compared to the ’90s to guard one through five and to cover the amount of ground that people have to cover. I think he’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

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The conversation drew a ton of flak from spectators online. Scottie Pippen finished his career with 10 All-Defensive selections, eight All-Defensive First Team selections, and two All-Defensive Second Team selections. He was also awarded the NBA steals title in 1994-94.

As for Dennis Rodman, the eccentric genius of the NBA earned two DPOY awards along with eight All-Defensive Selections. Rodman was also the NBA Rebounding Champion for a staggering seven consecutive seasons.

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In comparison, Draymond Green has fewer defensive plaques in his cabinet. He’s only won one DPOY award but boasts five Defensive First-Team and four Defensive Second-Team honors. One of his most impressive feats is being the Steals’ leader in 2016-17.

However, given the legendary status of the two Bulls icons, many people were naturally upset with Kerr’s take.