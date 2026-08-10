“He Is Not Obligated to Stay”: Lakers Face Luka Doncic Exit Warning Despite $57M Option

The Lakers have spent the summer reshaping the team around Luka Doncic, giving their superstar more than enough reason to believe the franchise is serious about building a contender. From bringing in the center he wanted to keeping key pieces around him, Los Angeles has made its direction pretty clear.

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But there is a difference between being happy with the team’s moves and being tied to the franchise for the long run. That distinction could become important as the Lakers try to turn their new-look roster into a team capable of competing for a championship.

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“I mean, if anything, there are more signs that they are on the same page because by multiple reports and accounts and even the way Luka’s commented about this off season, these are moves that he didn’t just approve of. These were moves that were run by Luka, Walker Kessler in particular, he wanted them to do. And while, you know, that doesn’t mean Luka signed a blood oath with this organization,” Andy Kamenetzky said on Locked on Lakers.

“He is not obligated to stay with the team simply because they made moves that he liked. If it turned out they don’t end up working, he can (leave). He is well within his rights to say it, and he wouldn’t be the first star to do it. ‘Appreciate the effort, guys. It didn’t work out. I’m gonna let you know how it works out at my next address.’ Like this stuff happens all the time.”

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There is no evidence that Doncic is dissatisfied with the Lakers or looking for a way out. In fact, he made his commitment clear when he signed a three-year, $165 million extension in August 2025.

“Being a Laker is an honor, and I wanted to be here. When you look up here, so many great names and what they’ve achieved. I want to be up there too one day.”

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The contract, however, gives the Lakers a clear decision point. After the 2027-28 season, Doncic can decline his $57.58 million player option for 2028-29 and enter unrestricted free agency. If he does, he would be eligible for a projected five-year, $417 million maximum contract after reaching 10 years of NBA service.

The option itself is not a sign that Doncic wants out. It gives him a way to maximize his next contract. But it also means the Lakers have a real deadline to prove that the team they are building around him can compete for championships before that decision arrives.

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Dan Woike and Sam Amick’s “on the clock” reporting puts that pressure into perspective. Woike explained that the Lakers have to deliver on the plans they presented to Doncic.

“Sam Amick and I reported that the Lakers were ‘on the clock’ with Dončić right after the end of last season, and nothing I’ve heard from my sources would change that thought process… I think there’s an actual threat that he could have a wandering eye if the Lakers can’t deliver on the plans they presented last summer.”

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The timing matters because the Lakers are coming off consecutive first-round playoff exits. They went 53-29 and earned the No. 4 seed in 2025-26, but Minnesota ended their season in five games. Doncic averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists during the postseason while dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The Lakers have also made a massive bet on getting this roster right. They sent Utah two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, to acquire Walker Kessler. Kessler then signed a four-year, $130 million deal with Los Angeles, completing a move that directly addressed Doncic’s request for a rim-protecting center.

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The problem is what comes next. Because of the Kessler trade, the Lakers have exhausted their tradeable first-round draft capital through 2033 under the Stepien Rule. Their remaining first-round picks are encumbered, leaving the front office with far fewer ways to make another major move if this roster falls short.

The Lakers did not stop with Kessler. Austin Reaves remains part of the core, while Quentin Grimes arrived on a four-year, $60 million deal. Doncic was also directly involved in recruiting or supporting several of the team’s additions, including Grimes, Marcus Smart, Matisse Thybulle and Deandre Ayton.

For now, everything points toward Doncic being invested in the Lakers. In August, he hosted 16 of the team’s 17 players at a four-day minicamp in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with workouts, golf and team-building activities on the schedule. But that is exactly why the warning matters. Luka can be fully committed to the Lakers today and still have the right to rethink his future if the team’s plans do not produce the results he expects.