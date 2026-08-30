“He Is on Pace”: Jason Kidd Says Cooper Flagg Can Reach LeBron James’ Level

Jason Kidd continues to put Cooper Flagg in the same conversation as LeBron James. This comes after seeing the Dallas Mavericks rookie up close as he handled pressure and embraced tough assignments on his way to winning Rookie of the Year.

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J-Kidd is no longer the head coach of the Mavs. Yet, while speaking to ALL-STAR magazine, he pointed to the qualities that could eventually put Flagg on a LeBron-like trajectory.

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“I think he’s on pace when you talk about LeBron and what he did as a young player, and then also Cooper’s ability,” Kidd said. “He’s one that loves to win, wants to win, likes to work, is not afraid of the moment. We saw at Duke taking a game-winning shot and missing. He’s not afraid of the moment. So I would say he is on pace. I think that’s his comp.

Kidd was referring to Cooper Flagg’s final game at Duke. In the Final Four, the forward missed a jumper with eight seconds remaining that would have put Duke ahead 69-68. The miss became one of the defining moments of his college career. Flagg, however, didn’t shy away from it afterward. He owned the decision and explained why he would take the shot again.

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“But I mean it’s a shot I’m willing to live with in the scenario,” Flagg said. “Pulling up on the rim, trust the work that I put in.”

This mindset is exactly what Jason Kidd was referencing. Having served as an assistant coach for LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2021, Kidd understands firsthand what distinguishes an elite young player from a future superstar. For Cooper Flagg, he believes the next step is learning to sustain that performance level while maintaining health and, eventually, pursuing championships.

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“Now, can he stay healthy like LeBron? And then I think all greats are judged with championships. Not so much stats, but that’s the one stat that will stand out, and hopefully Cooper can achieve that.”

Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field during his rookie season in Dallas. James, meanwhile, posted 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his 2003-04 rookie campaign with Cleveland. The numbers are remarkably close. More importantly, Cooper Flagg showed the same willingness to adapt when his team needed it.

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His rookie season was far from smooth. Kyrie Irving’s ACL injury created another major setback, while the Mavericks continued dealing with roster uncertainty following the Anthony Davis trade. Kidd also pushed Flagg into point-guard duties early in the season, asking the natural forward to take on a role outside his comfort zone.

Cooper Flagg responded with his basketball IQ. LeBron himself offered high praise for the Mavs star on his podcast in June, calling his upside greater than that of the other rookies, including Kon Knueppel.

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“Obviously, Cooper, like we talked about, has the biggest upside, I believe, of all of them. And he’s had some unbelievable moments this year,” LeBron James said on Mind the Game. “Obviously, the team is not up to par with what he is expecting out of himself, expecting of the team, whatever the case may be. It ends up being a tank. But that doesn’t take away from what he’s doing. He had 49 versus Charlotte. Youngest player to score 46 in a game. More than any younger player since Brandon Jennings.”

LeBron specifically pointed to Cooper Flagg’s explosive scoring performances. The rookie erupted for 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2026, setting an NBA record for the most points scored by a teenager.

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The surge wasn’t limited to one night, either. Flagg averaged 23.5 points and 4.8 assists in December, then continued to produce at a high level in January, giving Dallas a glimpse of the offensive ceiling. Kidd and James believe they could eventually take him somewhere much bigger.