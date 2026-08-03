“He’s Forgotten More Basketball”: Kevin Durant Slammed Over ‘Ridiculous’ Remark on LeBron James’ 76ers Move

LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers has sparked a series of discussions across the NBA. Those conversations have revolved around his fit into the system, leadership, and tackling the no-nonsense Philly fans. Amidst everything, Kevin Durant shared his opinions on the same, and well, that just did not sit right with Stephen A. Smith.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Durant said, “The last time they put three 20-point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Warriors] team I was on. [The 76ers] have got four 25-point scorers on this team.” He added, “So, hell yeah, I think they’re going to be a contender. They’re going to be a fun team to watch. It’s going to be League Pass-worthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the usual LeBron James critic, Stephen A., didn’t mince words on First Take. He clarified that KD comparing James’ move to the Sixers to his Golden State Warriors tenure doesn’t make sense.

“That’s ridiculous, but I’m gonna say it respectfully because he had a smile on his face. Probably was joking around a little bit, but we know he’s forgotten more basketball than most people know,” ESPN’s veteran analyst said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A. Smith isn’t disregarding Durant or his opinions. Yet he explains why the 37-year-old, who is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, is making little sense with his recent claims.

Kevin Durant held a 3-to-1 advantage with the Oklahoma City Thunder before the Golden State Warriors erased it in the Western Conference Finals. That 2016, 73-9 squad already looked unstoppable. Yet a month later, Durant joined them. As one of basketball’s biggest stars, his arrival only strengthened a team many already believed no one could realistically challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all knew it was a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant, with the greatest shooting backcourt and the basketball savant that was Draymond Green, it was inevitable,” Smith stated. “The fairness competition, it was just eviscerated. Nobody had a chance, okay?”

SAS further said, “That’s not the case here. Tyrese Maxey is phenomenal. He’s not been in the Eastern Conference Finals. Joel Embiid, when healthy, is the real deal. He hasn’t been in the Eastern Conference Finals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jaylen Brown is an Eastern Conference Finals MVP, NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. “And we know what LeBron James brings to the table. But I got news for you. They ain’t the favorites to win the championship,” the 58-year-old claimed.

However, following Brown and James’ addition, some back Philadelphia to rule the East, while others favor the Knicks. Still, no team owns the championship conversation. Oklahoma City returns healthier with Jalen Williams, AJ Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and its core. Meanwhile, San Antonio expects growth after its NBA Finals loss, with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can make a legitimate argument that right now the Philadelphia 76ers, in some people’s eyes, are the third or the fourth best team in the NBA,” Smith went on. “Nobody said that when Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State. Universally, it was recognized across basketball borders everywhere in this world. On this globe, there is nobody that had anybody above the Golden State Warriors.”

In 2017, LeBron James had every reason to celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics in the ECF. Yet, the moment the Warriors came up, his excitement faded because he knew the challenge ahead. That reaction said everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

That squad that KD was a part of stood far above everyone else in the title race, while Philadelphia still has plenty to prove before anyone crowns it as the East.