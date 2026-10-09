“He’s Gotta Take Care”: Kristaps Porzingis’ Mysterious Absence Remains Unclear After Al Horford and Steve Kerr’s Update

General manager Mike Dunleavy signed Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million extension in the summer, with a player option for 2027-28. The move reflected the team’s belief in his impact when healthy. That confidence took a hit during Media Day. So far there is no further update.

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“I mean, we’re always going to give our players every bit of support and help them be the best versions of themselves and acknowledge that the train doesn’t stop moving,” Kerr said after practice on Thursday. “You gotta keep going and we’re having a great camp. I’m really pleased with the progress we’re making. Obviously, we’d rather have KP here and part of it, but, you know, he’s gotta take care of his health and, again, we’ll support that and we’ll keep moving forward with the team.”

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The Warriors head coach stated that he has been in contact with Kristaps Porzingis via text, but “we haven’t gotten into depth, so.” Another player with whom KP has a long relationship is Al Horford.

They played a key role in Boston’s 2024 championship run, with Horford filling in when injuries sidelined Porzingis. The two also built a strong bond, with the Latvian praising Horford’s leadership and value as a teammate. But now KP is absent, and Al seemingly has no details about the situation.

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“No, I haven’t been able to talk to KP.” Even the 40-year-old was unsure about his teammate’s absence. “No, I haven’t seen him here either.” Horford also admitted that it was concerning and confusing at the same time.

“Yeah, I mean, we just don’t have much information. So I think for us, it’s just hoping that he gets right, gets better. And for us, it’s just continuing to move forward. The preseason’s here, the games are coming, and the challenges are in front of us. And with our sport, as with any sport, the next guy has to step up, and we’ll have to do a little more, and that’s kind of where we’re at.”

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Neither Kerr nor Horford could shed light on the specifics of Porzingis’ health issue.

Let’s not forget, Jimmy Butler is also recovering from a torn ACL suffered on January 19 that required surgery in February. Although he cannot play, he has stayed involved with the Warriors, joining the team in Hawaii for training camp and supporting his younger teammates.

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Butler has started running again and can dunk, but his return date remains unclear. Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, has been ruled out indefinitely, leaving Golden State without his on-court contributions or presence during camp. And now the absence has rolled over.

It has its effects because the Warriors got a glimpse of what Kristaps Porzingis could bring during his 15 regular-season appearances with the team. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His shooting range and ability to protect the rim also gave Stephen Curry and Draymond Green another option on both ends of the floor. The Warriors saw enough to keep him around.

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Golden State announced that Porzingis would miss camp in Hawaii and remain out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. Dunleavy explained the situation to reporters.

“Kristaps is going to be out indefinitely with a health issue that I was informed about [Sunday],” Dunleavy told the media. “So he’ll miss the start of camp here. Don’t have a timeline for him or anything further than that. So we’re a little banged up to start, but we’ve got plenty of depth. We’ll get through it.”

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While the Warriors have confirmed Porzingis is out indefinitely, the specific cause remains undisclosed.

There has been speculation about whether the latest setback involves POTS, which Kristaps Porzingis disclosed in 2025. He also missed time last season with illness and other health problems. However, the Warriors have not confirmed that POTS is the cause of his current absence.

That uncertainty leaves Golden State without a clear return date for its center. Kristaps Porzingis has the size and offensive versatility to make a real difference alongside Curry and Green. But until he can stay on the court consistently, the Warriors cannot be sure when they will get to see that combination at full strength.