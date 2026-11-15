“He’s Like Magic (Johnson)”: Klay Thompson Makes Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Claim After Heat’s Win vs. Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunks could fill an entire highlight reel. But on Saturday night, the Miami Heat superstar added a different kind of play to his collection. He pulled off a stunning no-look pass that left Klay Thompson impressed. The veteran sharpshooter even brought up a comparison with one of basketball’s greatest playmakers, Magic Johnson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The highlight came early in Miami’s 137-117 victory on Saturday night. With the Heat down by one and 10 minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a spectacular effort to save a loose ball as two Detroit defenders closed in. While diving toward the court, he managed to flick the ball behind his legs and into the path of Klay Thompson in the left corner. Thompson gathered the pass and buried the three-pointer without even needing to dribble.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was an incredible snap,” Thompson said after the game. “I was like long snapper style. That was testament to Giannis’ skill level. Like people get enamored with his ability to dunk and run. But my goodness, he’s like, Magic (Johnson) at times with his vision. Like he could, he just knew I was in the corner, and he didn’t see me, just right through the legs. Hopefully it’s on SportsCenter.”

When asked about knocking down the shot, he kept it light. “Oh, yeah, I’m going to make that 65% of the time,” he quipped. The one half of the Splash Brothers was sharp all night, finishing with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-11 from deep. However, the play was about more than just Thompson’s shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the sequence, Giannis Antetokounmpo explained that he had spotted Thompson before attempting to save the ball. Despite the pressure from Detroit’s defenders, he maintained his balance and delivered the pass to the exact spot where he expected the shooter to be. The two-time MVP also made it clear that finding open teammates in crowded situations is nothing new for him.

“Yes. I saw him. I wanted to make the pass before the ball got deflected and when I dove down to get the ball I kept my balance and I knew, it’s a split of a second, I knew – sorry – he doesn’t move that much. So I knew he was still going to be there.— They didn’t watch the Milwaukee Bucks. We never had NBATV games. Everything went down under the radar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the Magic Johnson comparison surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo is not entirely new. During the preseason, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley had already highlighted and expressed similar sentiments.

The Greek Freak made his Heat debut in a 129-105 preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors, recording nine points, four rebounds and seven assists in just 14 minutes. Although his scoring numbers were modest, his passing and ability to create opportunities for teammates quickly caught the attention of Miami’s coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The size and the vision and his ability to put it on the numbers to shooters is really impressive,” Spoelstra said. “Pat was at practice all week, and the way he’s played with the ball in his hands and delivering the ball, he reminds all of us of a great big point guard that played for Pat back in the ’80s.”

That reference was to Magic Johnson. Giannis Antetokounmpo appreciated the comparison but was quick to acknowledge the enormous legacy of the five-time NBA champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a great compliment,” Antetokounmpo said when asked about the comparison made by Spoelstra and Heat president Pat Riley. “I think I’m far away from Magic Johnson, one of the – if not the best point guard to ever play this game.”

The performance against Detroit offered another example of why Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playmaking ability can be just as valuable as his scoring. The two-time MVP delivered an outstanding all-around performance, finishing with 34 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks while shooting an efficient 13-of-17 from the field.