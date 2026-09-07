“He’s Not Chasing Rings”: True Motive Behind LeBron James 76ers Move Revealed by Lakers Legend

LeBron James had already made one thing clear about his latest NBA decision: money was not going to decide it. He left the Los Angeles Lakers for a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, taking the veteran minimum after making $52.6 million in 2025-26.

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The decision came after James admitted he had been close to walking away from basketball altogether. Instead, the 41-year-old decided he still had more to give as he prepares for his 24th NBA season.

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Then Byron Scott offered a different way to look at why James chose Philadelphia.

“He’s not chasing rings. He’s chasing his legacy to continue to play this game at a very high level. Now, does Philly probably give him the best chance to win a ring? Probably so. If you look at their team on paper, they’re pretty loaded. And he doesn’t have to do a whole lot of heavy lifting with this team.”

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Scott Does Not See James as ‘Chasing Rings’

Scott later made clear that he was not saying James does not want another championship.

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“But I’m not going to—I know OP is going to disagree with me. He’s going to say he’s chasing rings. I’m not going to go as far as saying, no, he would love to win another ring or two.

“There’s no doubt about that. But chasing it, I’m not going to go that far and say he’s chasing it. No, I’m not even using that word.

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“I think that’s the wrong choice of word for all of us to use. Chasing rings. OK? What’s the word? We play for championships.”



Philadelphia also gives James the kind of supporting cast Scott believes can take some of the pressure off him. Joel Embiid remains the team’s interior scoring anchor, while Tyrese Maxey handles much of the ball-handling. Jaylen Brown, acquired from Boston, adds another major scoring option on the wing.

But James’ own explanation of the move adds another layer. On July 24, he said he was not playing for money or family and still wanted “to sacrifice,” “to work,” “to grind” and “to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

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He also said he believed he could help make the 76ers a championship team.

The contract itself backs up at least part of that picture. James went from a $52.6 million salary with the Lakers to $3.88 million with Philadelphia, accepting the veteran minimum to join the 76ers. The deal gave Philadelphia more room to keep its core together around him.

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James is also coming off a season in which his role had already changed. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games for the Lakers, but his 26.2% usage rate was a career low.

James’ own comments make the distinction harder to ignore. He clearly wants another championship, but Scott does not believe “chasing rings” is the right way to describe why James is still playing. For Scott, the bigger goal is continuing to play at a high level and add to his legacy.

At 41, James is entering his 24th NBA season with four championships, 10 Finals appearances and more than 40,000 career points already behind him. He still wants another championship, but Scott sees that as only part of the picture. For the Lakers legend, James is not simply chasing another ring. He is trying to keep playing at a high level and add to a legacy that is already unlike anything the NBA has seen.