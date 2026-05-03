“He’s Not Klay, He’s Dirt”: Comedian Flames Mavericks Star for Megan Thee Stallion Drama

By the time Saturday Night Live got to it, the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup had already taken over the internet. But once Weekend Update turned it into a punchline, the story crossed from relationship drama into full-blown pop culture territory, with one joke in particular reshaping how the moment is being remembered.

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On Weekend Update, Michael Che pulled Kam Patterson into the spotlight to unpack the breakup, first offering playful condolences over Megan’s single status, then hilariously stumbling over who Klay Thompson even is. “Wait a minute,” Patterson said. “There’s a WNBA for men? What would you even call that? The MNBA?” He went on to exclaim, “To me, he’s not Klay. He’s dirt.”

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The line landed harder because of who it was aimed at. Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and one of the defining shooters of his era, yet the joke reduced him to a punchline in front of a national audience, reflecting how quickly the narrative around him had shifted.

Now, things turned upside down for the couple later in April 2026. The Mamushi star told TMZ via a rep, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.” Meanwhile, she posted a cryptic Instagram Story, which drew more attention.

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“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

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The fallout feels sharper when placed against how the relationship started. In July 2025, fans first spotted Thompson in the background of Megan’s social media posts. Days later, the two made it official with a joint appearance at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York.

The singer then told Page Six about her ‘kind’ beau. “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person,” Megan said. “And he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side, and he feels the same way about me.”

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Unfortunately, everything came crashing down for them. Amidst the chaos, fans noticed Klay Thompson had unfollowed the WNBA champion, Lexie Brown. The timing mattered as social media went into a frenzy after the 36-year-old’s move. Things escalated to such a point where Brown had to hire security!

Lexie Brown forced to respond as online backlash escalates

Seattle Storm guard and former Chicago Sky champion Lexie Brown addressed the situation after online speculation linked her to the breakup, firmly denying any involvement and stating she had no connection to Megan Thee Stallion.

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Brown also criticized how the situation unfolded, noting she had been targeted for several days while neither Thompson nor Megan publicly addressed the rumors, allowing speculation to spiral unchecked.

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Imago Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala Klay Thompson and girlfriend/American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion Megan Jovon Ruth Pete wearing Off-White arrive at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. Gotham Hall at The Haier Building, Midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA New York United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-inaugura250717_npJlt.jpg

Meanwhile, the ex-Chicago Sky star revealed the situation escalated so far that she had to focus on her safety after receiving serious death threats. “I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I have had to hire security to travel with me places. It got to a point where I was scared for myself,” she shared.

What began as a high-profile breakup quickly evolved into something much larger. SNL turned it into a viral moment, the internet amplified it, and the fallout extended beyond the two people at the center. With Thompson remaining silent, the narrative continues to move without him, shaped instead by public reaction, media framing, and the consequences faced by those pulled into it.