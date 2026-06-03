“He’s Very Intrigued”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Open to Forming Super Team in East as Bucks Star Makes Intention Clear

It feels like a long offseason for the fans of the Milwaukee Bucks already. Barely 24 hours since reports emerged of their two-time MVP declaring his intent to remain at the Fiserv Forum for more than 13 years, a recent report has dampened the mood once again in what can be described as a back-and-forth in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

According to a report by Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo’s trade destination picture has taken a sharp new shape. The Miami Heat have long been viewed as the frontrunner for his services; however, league sources are now indicating something that changes the conversation entirely.

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“He’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s,” the report stated, adding that “Antetokounmpo’s focus on getting back to title contention should not be overlooked.”

The Heat interest hasn’t disappeared, but Boston has entered the picture as something more than a rumor. The groundwork for this had been laid quietly over several months. ESPN’s Shams Charania on May 12 revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks will ask Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign an extension this summer, and he will refuse, leaving the franchise no choice but to trade him. Furthermore, Charania also confirmed that the Celtics attempted to acquire him before the trade deadline and will pursue him again this offseason.

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Giannis, for his part, offered his own signals. In April, he credited Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for fostering a winning culture despite Jayson Tatum missing over 60 games this season. By all accounts, it seemed like an unsolicited endorsement of Boston’s organizational identity that felt like more than a courtesy.

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The Celtics and Bucks have not simply been Eastern Conference neighbors; they have been each other’s most consistent playoff obstacle over the past decade. The two teams have met eight times in the playoffs, with Boston leading the all-time series 5-3, including a win in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Giannis averaged 28.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the 2019 playoff series, dismantling a Celtics side hamstrung by Kyrie Irving’s insistence on guarding him solo. Three years later, the Celtics returned the favour, eliminating the Greek Freak and the defending champion Bucks in a dramatic seven-game series, despite Antetokounmpo playing through a knee injury.

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Furthermore, the two franchises have defined each other in the modern era. The idea of Giannis wearing green is not just a roster move; it would be a seismic reordering of the Eastern Conference identity. There is also a direct trade connection between the organisations: in 2023, following the Damian Lillard blockbuster, the Bucks lost Jrue Holiday to Portland, who then dealt him to Boston in exchange for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks, a deal that helped the Celtics win the 2024 championship and, in part, accelerated Milwaukee’s decline.

The complication is on Boston’s end. There is a slim path forward for Boston to acquire Antetokounmpo without Jaylen Brown in the deal, as Jayson Tatum is clearly off-limits. A healthy Tatum and Antetokounmpo, alongside holdovers like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta, would present a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

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At 6-foot-11 and 243 pounds, Antetokounmpo is also a former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection who would immediately solve Boston’s most glaring offseason need: rim protection and paint presence.

The fit on paper is genuinely compelling. Tatum as the perimeter playmaker and shot creator, Giannis as the unstoppable interior force and defensive anchor, with a battle-tested supporting cast already built around two-way depth.

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Boston still boasts one of the deepest rosters in basketball, whereas Miami finished 43-39 and failed to advance out of the Play-In Tournament, making the Celtics, from a pure championship viability standpoint, the more logical landing spot.

However, the complication is on Boston’s end. The Celtics had an interesting 2025-26 campaign, where they exceeded expectations in the regular season with Tatum sidelined by a torn Achilles, only to suffer a first-round playoff exit that made their offseason feel far more consequential than anticipated.

As of today, there have reportedly been no direct talks between Boston and Milwaukee, which means the intrigue is real, but the negotiation has not yet started.

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Giannis’ Public Signals Are Starting to Point in One Direction

The insider reporting would carry weight on its own. However, what makes this moment different is that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been doing some of the signaling himself. During a Twitch livestream with internet personality Marlon, he was asked which fans in the NBA he considered the most passionate.

“I feel like the best arena was Boston. Boston and Philly. Regular games, Boston, they’re passionate.” In a normal offseason, it might seem like a forgettable answer. In this one, it landed differently.

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Amick and Nehm were clear-eyed about what the Heat can offer: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, and all three first-round picks at their disposal, but were equally clear about what that leaves Giannis with: “competing with Bam Adebayo, Norm Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and… not much else.”

Imago Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Celtics roster, even post-Tatum injury, represents a substantially different proposition for a player whose stated priority is championships. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst asserted that Boston is the best place in the league for Giannis to contend, pointing to their asset base and existing championship infrastructure.

Additionally, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Tuesday that he does not expect the Celtics to be meaningful players in the Giannis trade discussions. He then placed them alongside Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and Houston as teams unlikely to factor in seriously. The gap between what Giannis wants and what Boston is willing to pay, in assets, in roster disruption, remains the central obstacle, sadly.

But with a player who has openly praised the organization, its coach, and its fans in the span of a single month, the gap between intrigue and intent may be narrowing faster than the league expects.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​