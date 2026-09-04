“He Should Be Paying Them”: Stephen A. Smith Gives Knee-Jerk Reaction to Ben Simmons’ Kings Deal

Eleven years ago, Melbourne produced a basketball prodigy who captivated America. Ben Simmons quickly became the top prospect for the 2016 No. 1 pick, and the hype felt justified. Even Stephen A. Smith saw something extraordinary coming. He called Simmons “the complete package.”

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But over a decade later, Smith’s perception has changed. He isn’t amused by the fact that Ben is returning to the NBA after taking a year-long break. So, the 58-year-old didn’t waste time ripping the 30-year-old guard on First Take.

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“Here’s my question, y’all. How come he isn’t paying Sacramento? He should be paying them to let him play. He should be paying them to let him play. You see, it should be in reverse,” Stephen A. Smith said.

The veteran analyst added, “He (Ben Simmons) should be the first player in the NBA that actually pays the team to let him play in an NBA uniform, considering the thievery he engaged in for a few years, disguised as an NBA player, where he was scared of his own damn shadow, but never scared to go pick up the check to get the money. He should be paying them.”

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Now, it is difficult to hope that Smith would easily stop his criticism. “This brother can do everything but shoot – he was something special,” he pointed out. “And somehow, some way, something happened to this dude’s mental, and he treated taking a shot as if you asked him to be on the front lines in Afghanistan.”

For Stephen A. Ben’s downfall never made any sense. Before his 2021 split from the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons ranked among the NBA’s top playmakers. He posted 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Since 2022, however, his numbers have dropped dramatically.

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Before April 2025, Simmons appeared in only 51 regular-season games. He averaged 5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith has always remained skeptical of Simmons. In 2024, he openly challenged the All-Star guard’s commitment to basketball, pointing to his absences even before injuries became an issue. Smith acknowledged the physical setbacks but focused on what he viewed as a deeper disconnect.

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Simmons eventually responded to Smith and others who criticized how his career had unfolded. “That’s them making sh** up. Like, imagine if I just said, like, name whoever, and said whatever. It doesn’t hold any weight, you know? Like, where does it come from?” he said. “It’s just their thought, it’s their opinion, and everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I’ve been doing this my whole life since I was four years old. So nothing is going to change that. Yeah, nothing’s just going to change that out of nowhere.”

After an entire year of fans and critics calling him out, Ben Simmons is ready for the league. His $3.5 million announcement with the Sacramento Kings has turned heads for sure. Now, it is time to see if Ben is truly back or not.