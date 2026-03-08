“He Should See It for Himself”: Magic City Vet Calls Out Luke Kornet Over ‘Selective Outrage’

With 9 days remaining, Luke Kornet’s petition to stop the Magic City night is not gaining much support. The ticket prices have jumped 84% in comparison to last month. Many influential voice in the league and around Atlanta have voiced their opinion as Spurs center feels the celebration is a straight-up objectification of women.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gigi Maguire, a legendary Magic City performer, told TMZ Sports that Kornet’s criticism is because he has not truly experienced Magic City. Claiming that judgment is based only on what they’ve seen in movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He should see it for himself,” Maguire said. “I think that a lot of people who have a negative opinion about strip are the ones who have never been. They see movies like ‘Players Club’ and ‘Hustle & Flow,’ and, you know, they see that the dancers are disrespected in media and they see the dancers are portrayed to have drug problems and stuff like that, and they think that’s what it really is, and I’m here to tell you that it’s not bad. It’s not that at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ called Maguire one of Magic City’s greatest performers. She retired from Magic City and is now a businesswoman, producer, and voice on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. Further questioned the Spurs center’s decision not to question the league when the players in the league commit any wrongdoing. She called this “selective outrage.”

Maguire and others questioned Luke Kornet’s judgment when the 30-year-old, in his write-up on Medium, called for the league to cancel this event. Kornet was worried that this event would portray the NBA as complicit in the objectification and mistreatment of women. Contrary to what the strip clubs are primarily known for, “Magic City Monday” has been branded as a celebration of Atlanta and its culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Kornet received some support from certain sections of the fan and also from his former teammate. Al Horford, who played for the Hawks from 2007 to 2016, opined the same and would retweet the post with a three-word caption. “Well said Luke,” Horford wrote.

That’s why the controversy remains whether it is an appropriate gesture from the league and the Hawks to promote Magic City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Kornet and Al Horford’s statements don’t have enough backing

If there is a certain section of fans on the Spurs center’s side, the other side is clearly all in on the plan to celebrate the Atlanta establishment. In fact, SeatGeek reported that the game on 16 March is on pace to be the highest-selling Monday matchup by ticket volume this season. This has already surpassed every game except the MLK Day matchup in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like fans and Maguire, even rapper Killer Mike has spoken in support of the Magic City Night game. “Al Horford, we never f***ed with you anyway,” Mike said. “We don’t f*** with Luke (Kornet). Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business.” Mike also shares that the strip club has been a strong part of Atlanta’s identity and a big part of its social and cultural ecosystem. Similarly, Draymond Green used Cardi B’s example and did not agree with Luke Kornet’s assessment.

“I object to what Luke Kornet is saying,” Green said on the Draymond Green Show. “I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something, it’s actually an art.” Emphasizing Cardi B, who used the money to escape a short-term plan, quit the line of work at 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what even Maguire pointed out: women are still made to feel ashamed of their life choices to date. Which shouldn’t be the case, and that’s why she and others have condemned Luke Kornet’s petition.