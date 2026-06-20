“He Wants to Wiggle His Toes in the Sand”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Location Demands Complicate Bucks’ Future

The Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam already stated that Tuesday, June 23, is the deadline to sort the contractual mess. However, there is no significant update on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future. Teams remain interested, offers potentially sent, but all are apparently well short of the asking price.

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Kendrick Perkins insisted on why the pool of teams that were interested was reduced. “Maybe Phoenix, Minnesota would be great, but the problem is that he (Giannis) doesn’t want to be on the West Coast. He wants to stay east. He wants to wiggle his toes in the sand a little bit. So now that limits the options. Giannis is a guy who absolutely moves the goalpost. And I know a lot of people out there, like the audience, ‘Well, s—, Milwaukee, Milwaukee, they don’t have to move Giannis where he wants to go.’

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“And I’m like, the hell if they don’t because what people don’t realize, he has f—- leverage because no team is going to want a Kawhi Leonard type deal. Meaning no team is going to want him for a short-term deal.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly prefers a trade to a warm-weather, coastal team in the Eastern Conference, a constraint that limits potential suitors and reduces the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade leverage. The Miami Heat are considered a top destination matching his preferences, while the Boston Celtics present a strong alternative if the focus is on immediate championship contention. The two-time MVP holds significant leverage in trade discussions because he has only one guaranteed year left on his current contract.

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Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Thus, giving him the power to threaten any non-preferred team with a short-term “one-year rental”. Antetokounmpo is under contract for the upcoming 2026–27 season at a base salary of $58.4 million. He holds a $62.7 million player option for the 2027–28 season. Because he can easily opt out to seek a massive long-term deal, NBA teams view him as effectively having just one guaranteed season remaining.

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Since the Greek Freak has the leverage, the Miami Heat are also countering with lowball offers in the negotiations.

“The Heat have an opportunity to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, a top-level superstar, but appear to be low-balling the Bucks with their offer, believing they have leverage in negotiations. Miami is playing a dangerous game,” NBA analyst Jake Weinbach wrote on X.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in jeopardy as the Bucks are being unrealistic

With the Milwaukee Bucks openly listening to offers for trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, a lot of franchises around the league were expected to be in the race. But according to the NBA insider, Jake L. Fischer, the Bucks’ front office is now making unrealistic demands, and thus apparently several teams are exiting the race.

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“The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they’re parting with their Face of the Franchise, so what constitutes unrealistic? Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship. Which is the precise opportunity Giannis is known to be seeking if he’s going to finally leave Brewtown after 13 seasons and commit to a long-term contract extension with a new team,” Fischer wrote on his Substack.

For some time, the Heat have remained favorites for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But their low-ball offer has made the situation tricky.