“He Was Hopping”: Mike Brown Shares Update on OG Anunoby’s Injury as Knicks Face Major Playoff Concern vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks secured a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night, but they can’t be secure yet. The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh out of overturning a 3-0 series deficit last season and New York might be down one of its vital stars. The post-game celebration after Game 2 was quickly overshadowed by major health concerns for OG Anunoby. The swingman was forced to exit late in the fourth quarter of New York’s 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers after tweaking his right leg.

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Following the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was unable to provide a definitive update on the defensive stalwart. All he could do is acknowledge only the obvious physical distress Anunoby was in before being subbed out.

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“I haven’t talked to anybody,” Brown admitted to reporters during his postgame press conference. “He looked like he was hopping, but I have not talked to medical yet.”

Anunoby, who had been putting together a masterclass performance, seemed to tweak his right leg with just after making a hard cut toward the basket. Despite trying to play through the discomfort, including missing a dunk attempt shortly after, Anunoby ultimately signaled to the bench that he needed to be taken out with three minutes left in the contest.

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He was officially subbed out for guard Miles McBride with 2:31 remaining and did not return. McBride had four points across 21 minutes tonight. While the victory at Madison Square Garden puts the Knicks in the driver’s seat, Anunoby’s status for Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia remains highly questionable, leaving a massive defensive void heading into hostile territory.

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OG Anunoby’s injury creates an air of anxiety in New York

Before his premature exit, OG Anunoby was arguably the most impactful player on the floor for New York. He played a total of 37 minutes and had 24 points (9-17 FG. 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and a block with zero turnovers. Suffice to say he did enough before heading to the locker room while anchoring the Knicks’ defense.

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Joel Embiid was ruled out with ankle and hip issues leaving the Sixers to contend with OG Anunoby’s defensive versatility without him. OG was the primary engine that limited the 76ers’ perimeter threats and gave New York the transition opportunities needed to counter a strong night from Philly’s frontcourt.

Jalen Brunson, who added 26 points and six assists of his own, also had a similar response to his coach but he echoed the team’s collective anxiety when asked about his teammate’s injury. “I’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. I don’t know too much.”

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Losing Anunoby, even temporarily, is a devastating prospect for coach Mike Brown’s rotation. While he averaged a highly respectable 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 67 regular-season games, Anunoby has elevated his play to superstar levels in the postseason. Over New York’s last six playoff games, the elite two-way wing has averaged a staggering 23.2 points and 7.3 rebounds, while accumulating 12 steals and eight blocks.

His ability to guard multiple positions has been the cornerstone of the Knicks’ postseason identity. With the series shifting to Philadelphia for Game 3, the Knicks’ medical staff faces a race against time to evaluate his right leg. Based on what they report, Mike Brown will have to determine if their premier defensive weapon can suit up or the team will have to be without OG Anunoby to protect New York’s hard-earned series lead.