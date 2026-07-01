“He Would Basically Replace Rui Hachimura”: Brian Windhorst Unveils Lakers’ Free Agency Target Amid LeBron James’ Exit

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles is officially over, and the Lakers have fully turned the page to the Luka Doncic era. With the franchise now committed to building around its new superstar, his demands can’t go unheard. That could make Rui Hachimura the next casualty, as the Lakers reportedly eye the 6-foot-9 Georgian forward as a potential replacement in their evolving frontcourt.

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“One name to keep an eye on: Sandro Mamukelashvili,” said ESPN’s Bobby Marks on NBA Today. “He is a guy that the Lakers will certainly target, but he’s in the 14-15 million range, and $52 million to go out and fill up three to four spots here.”

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“The league believes that Sandro Mamukelashvili is headed to the Lakers,” Brian Windhorst continued, where his ESPN colleague left off. “That’s what people in the league believe, and he would basically replace Rui Hachimura. He is a stretch four-man. He can play a little bit of center, but he’s really a four-man. And Rui Hachimura averaged 13 points a game last year, shot over 40% from three. If you look at LeBron and Hachimura, that’s 33ish points, a bunch of rebounds, a bunch of assists that you’ve got to replace, much less improve on.”

LeBron’s abrupt departure compressed the Lakers’ offseason timeline, forcing the front office to move quickly on frontcourt options, which is exactly the context behind Windhorst’s report.

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Before free agency began, LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers after eight seasons was confirmed on Tuesday, a call so brief between Rich Paul and GM Rob Pelinka that its abruptness caught even those who expected it off guard.

The exit had been in the air for weeks, yet when it arrived, it moved fast enough to feel sudden. Now the front office is making plans with $50 million in cap space. And this is not the first time the Lakers have shed a familiar role player to clear room for a new era- the 2019 Anthony Davis trade demanded similar sacrifices. For some time now, Rui Hachimura’s exit was expected to follow a similar path.

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Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) after beating the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite ending the postseason with an elite 56.9% shooting from deep, his $27.4 million cap hold was a bigger problem for the Lakers. That’s why ESPN’s Dave McMenamin previously suggested that Hachimura could become the “odd man out” as the franchise prioritizes other moves.

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Now, here’s where Sandro Mamukelashvili fits in after coming off the best season of his NBA career.

For the Raptors, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and hitting a career-best 38.9% of his attempts from three-point range.

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Doncic’s playmaking thrives when bigs can punish defenses that collapse on his drives. Mamukelashvili’s three-point rate fills exactly that gap at the four.

He has already declined the $2.8 million player option for 2026-27 to enter free agency.

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If the Lakers ultimately land Mamukelashvili, they would be adding a versatile frontcourt player capable of stretching the floor and providing energy on both ends – all on a projected four-year, $50–60 million deal that is a far cheaper alternative to Jalen Duren or Walker Kessler.

LeBron James reacts after his exit

Multiple records were set and broken during Bron’s eight-season tenure with the Purple and Gold. The 22x All-Star even delivered a championship, cementing his legacy among the long list of franchise legends. As the door closed, tributes followed swiftly. Jeanie Buss released a statement honoring the 4x NBA champion:

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“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the 2020 NBA Championship he helped deliver to Los Angeles. We wish him and his family all the best in the future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

James, on X, on Tuesday, responded to the farewell message: “No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the [purple and gold] while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

Shams Charania confirmed that James will suit up for a new team in a historic 24th NBA season, with the Cavaliers, Warriors, and Heat all among the reported suitors. But in LA, the replacement search has already begun- and it has a name.