“Heads Will Roll”: Mike Brown Gets Brutal Verdict on Knicks Future if New York Underperform

The New York Knicks saw their 2025 Eastern Conference Finals run fall apart after blowing double-digit leads and shooting 43% below in the last three games. Even after back-to-back 50-win seasons, the front office fired Tom Thibodeau and brought in Mike Brown. Now with Jalen Brunson leading the charge against the Atlanta Hawks, Stephen A. Smith has a harsh reality check ready.

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Smith didn’t mince words about the stakes, making it clear that a first-round exit would put Mike Brown firmly on the hot seat. The veteran analyst said, “Mike Brown is going as the head coach. Karl-Anthony Towns, likely Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, and who knows who else is going. That’s the bottom line. It’s just that simple.”

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Stephen A. Smith believes a Round 1 exit to the Atlanta Hawks would trigger major consequences for the Knicks. After moving on from Tom Thibodeau, a decision influenced more by James Dolan than Leon Rose, expectations have only risen. Failing now would likely lead to sweeping changes across the organization, with accountability spread among multiple decision-makers. “But I think that ultimately Mike Brown will be scapegoated,” SAS said.

At the same time, Smith doesn’t want Coach Brown to meet the unfortunate fate. According to him, the veteran coach doesn’t deserve to be fired. However, “the city of New York will be in an absolute uproar,” Smith said. “To lose Tom Thibodeau, to change the coach and ultimately the culture, and to go not only from a trip to the conference finals but expectations of the finals, to lose in the first round—not against Boston, not against Detroit, not against Cleveland—it would be to the Atlanta Hawks. That is unacceptable.”

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Simply put, the city of New York would not tolerate the failure. “That is unacceptable. There is no way that is going to fly. As a result, heads would roll,” Smith said. Therefore, an early exit would force major changes, with accountability falling quickly on the coach. He believes James Dolan would likely make a move rather than accept embarrassment, unless financial concerns suddenly take priority over results, which could delay immediate action despite the pressure.

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“I think that several players would be booted out of the city. They would be gone,” Stephen A. Smith added. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks walk in as clear favorites, and the numbers back it. They took two of three from the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season. More importantly, Jalen Brunson powered their last meeting with 34 points and five assists. So, as the series unfolds, the gap in cohesion and execution should quickly shape the direction of this matchup.

Is there a way the Hawks can overpower the Knicks?

Even as the lower seed, the Atlanta Hawks still have a real shot if they execute the right game plan and capitalize on their tactical strengths. Atlanta faces a clear challenge inside. They allow over 50 points in the paint and sit near the bottom 10 in that category. So, when size shows up, cracks follow.

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Even with additions like Tony Bradley and Jock Landale backing Onyeka Okongwu, the issue lingers. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruthless, averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 63% shooting, 50% from three, and 94% at the line across two games. Therefore, Atlanta must drag Towns into uncomfortable zones while avoiding fouls and controlling rebounds.

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Imago Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates with teammates after forcing a jump ball during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

However, speed remains their wildcard. The Hawks play fast, ranking fifth in pace at 100.8, thriving on chaos and transition buckets. In contrast, the New York Knicks crawl at 96.1, ranking 26th, preferring physical, half-court battles. So, if Atlanta dictates tempo, they tilt the series. If not, New York’s structure takes over.

Therefore, the pressure is sky-high for the New York Knicks after a collapse ended their 2025 run, leading to Tom Thibodeau’s exit and Mike Brown’s arrival. While Jalen Brunson fuels a 2-to-1 edge over the Atlanta Hawks, Stephen A. Smith warns of chaos if they fall. Still, Atlanta’s 100.8 pace and Towns’ 28.5 point dominance could flip everything.