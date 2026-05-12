“Heartbroken”: Grizzlies Issue Statement on Brandon Clarke’s Tragic Death at 29

Last September, Brandon Clarke spent his 29th birthday visiting a second-grade classroom in Memphis and donating $3,500 to a local literacy program. It was the kind of quiet act that teammates and fans had come to associate with him throughout his career. On Tuesday morning, the Memphis Grizzlies confirmed Clarke had passed away at the age of 29, sending shockwaves through the organization and the wider NBA community.

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“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, confirmed his death in a social media post on Tuesday. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 29 years old.

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Clarke entered the NBA as the 21st overall pick in the 2019 Draft before Oklahoma City immediately traded him to Memphis on draft night. He quickly became one of the Grizzlies’ most reliable young players, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds as a rookie while earning All-Rookie First Team honors and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Memphis later rewarded that development with a four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2022.

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Injuries unfortunately interrupted the later stages of Clarke’s career. A high-grade PCL sprain ended his 2024-25 season and required offseason knee surgery. He returned briefly during the 2025-26 campaign before a calf injury sidelined him again after only two appearances.

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In April, Clarke was also arrested in Arkansas on allegations related to speeding, reckless driving, and possession of more than 200 grams of kratom, which is illegal in the state. He had been expected to return to Memphis next season before Tuesday’s tragic news.

Across 309 NBA games, Clarke averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

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Brandon Clarke’s Impact Extended Far Beyond Basketball

The Grizzlies describing Clarke as “an even better person” carried extra weight because those around the organization consistently described him the same way throughout his career. Beyond basketball, Clarke remained active in the Memphis community and regularly participated in youth outreach and charitable efforts across the city.

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Imago Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) walks to the locker room before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

His college career followed a similar path: he started at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he helped Mark Few’s team reach the Elite Eight and established himself as one of college basketball’s most efficient big men. Clarke was named MVP of the 2019 Summer League after finishing the championship game with 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, making him the first non-American player to win both championship MVP and Summer League MVP in the same event.

Even as injuries began limiting his role in recent seasons, Clarke maintained the professionalism and positive reputation that made him one of the most respected figures inside the Grizzlies organization. Tuesday’s statement from Memphis reflected how deeply he was valued by teammates, coaches, and the city itself.

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The cause of Brandon Clarke’s death has not been determined. He was 29 years old. The basketball world mourns him today, not only for what he accomplished on the court, but also for who he was off it.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Brandon Clarke’s family, friends, and the Memphis Grizzlies.