Heat Eye 6x All-Star to Team-Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo While $25M Obstacle Remains

The Miami Heat already have made their big move this offseason, landing former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Yet, Pat Riley isn’t done yet. The Heat are still hunting for a proven scorer to round out their championship push, and one veteran keeps coming up. However getting him won’t be simple/

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According to South Florida Sun-Sentinel Heat reporter Ira Winderman, Miami has real interest in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Winderman reported that the Heat have been linked to DeRozan “numerous times” this offseason.

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The hard part isn’t the fit, but the money. DeRozan is owed $25.7 million in the final year of his contract with the Sacramento Kings, and Miami simply can’t absorb that.

The Heat’s books explain why. After trading for Giannis and re-signing Andrew Wiggins this week, Miami sits $12.5 million below luxury tax line, with the 2026-27 cap set at $165 million and the tax threshold at $201 million. That gap gives them some room to work with, but nowhere close to take on DeRozan’s full number.

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Imago Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

That’s where Sacramento comes in. The Kings owe DeRozan $25.7 million, but only $10 million is guaranteed. A buyout would let Sacramento save more than $15 million while freeing DeRozan to chase a title elsewhere.

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If that happens, Miami’s path becomes simpler. The Heat could sign him using a veteran minimum deal or their remaining taxpayer mid-level exception, instead of absorbing his full salary. Right now, Sacramento holds all leverage.

Until the Kings make a call on the buyout, Miami can only wait and watch. All they have to do is hold on to whatever flexibility they can. The Heat still have roster spots to fill, which makes every dollar matter.

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That waiting game is exactly why DeRozan’s next stop is worth mapping out now.

How will DeMar DeRozan fit with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

DeRozan has been chasing a title since Toronto traded him to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard back in 2018. Stops in San Antonio, Chicago, and Sacramento proved he’s durable and versatile on offense. Yet, none of it got him a ring.

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He’s back in trade speculation again, and this time he’s fueling it himself. After the Raptors landed Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers, DeRozan liked an Instagram post suggesting momentum toward a Toronto reunion. It’s unclear if he meant it seriously. But it shows how wide his market could get once a buyout happens.

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Importantly, Miami isn’t alone in the race. The Raptors, Clippers, Lakers, and Pistons have all emerged as potential landing spots, as per the latest reports. But not every offer could match the immediate championship appeal of joining Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

From a basketball standpoint, the trio is clean. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates the paint, while Bam anchors both ends of the floor. DeRozan would simply supply the mid-range shot creation and late-game isolation scoring that Miami often lacked. Most importantly, Giannis and DeRozan would complement each other with the space they create.

All of it still comes down to Sacramento’s next move. If the Kings pull the trigger on buyout, Miami instantly becomes one of the more interesting landing spots for DeRozan. Until then, the Heat have to wait hoping it breaks their way.