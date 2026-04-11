Heat Find Replacement for Controversial NBA Star Terry Rozier Hours After Cutting Ties With the 32-Year-Old

The Miami Heat has finally addressed the nagging void! Months after placing Terry Rozier on leave due to a federal gambling investigation tied to alleged on-court misconduct, management has reacted. Months without financial compensation from the troubled trade, the team has turned to an in-house option that quietly impressed everyone. And with the Play-In Tournament approaching, the late inclusion reflects the urgency in the roster decision.

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The Florida side, after a season-long contemplation, included 25-year-old guard Jahmir Young in the roster. He has been part of the Heat’s vision for quite some time, as the team signed him to a two-way contract at the start of this season. Playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he averaged 25.5 ppg and 6.8 apg this season. After being viewed as a potential player for an extended opportunity, the Heat finally let him sign the papers.

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NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the much-anticipated update via his X handle. “The Miami Heat are signing two-way guard Jahmir Young to a new two-year deal, agent Scott Nichols tells ESPN.” Moreover, this move came after the team waived Terry Rozier’s $96.3 million contract on Friday, after enduring his absence since October 2025. Pointing that out, Charania added, “Young fills the Heat’s open spot created by waiving Terry Rozier.”

The Miami Heat turned over that roster spot with impressive speed, creating the opening via a waiver and filling it with a new signing in just about 13 to 14 hours between Shams’ reports.

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The decision to move on from Terry Rozier followed months of uncertainty. Earlier this season, the 32-year-old got entangled in the federal investigation for betting. The authorities examined the allegation surrounding his early exit from the Pelicans during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, though he has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Amid this situation, the team had sent Rozier out on leave.

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This move gives the Miami Heat a bit more roster flexibility as they gear up for the postseason. But zooming out, it also ties into a much bigger issue the league is dealing with right now.

Across the NBA, there’s growing concern about how legalized sports betting is impacting the integrity of the game. A clear example came in 2024, when Jontay Porter, then a two-way player for the Toronto Raptors, was handed a lifetime ban.

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The investigation found that he shared confidential information with bettors, limited his own playing time in certain situations, and even placed bets on NBA games, including ones involving himself.

That case didn’t just end with a suspension – it escalated to federal charges and a guilty plea, which really stressed how serious the situation had become. In response, the league moved quickly to tighten things up, introducing changes like restricting certain player prop bets and speeding up injury reporting.

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It’s important to see the bigger picture. This isn’t just a one-off issue for the Heat – it’s part of an ongoing, league-wide effort to protect the game as sports betting becomes more widespread.

While the investigation is still ongoing, no verdict has been reached. In the meantime, the league’s CBA rules required the Heat to continue honoring his $26.6 million salary under his four-year, $96.6 million contract.

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At the same time, the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver directed the Hornets to send a 2026 second-round pick as “compensatory relief.” Notably, the Heat hasn’t received any financial settlement for the loss incurred.

How good is Terry Rozier’s replacement?

Terry Rozier wasn’t just another guard who brings aggressive intent. The team considered him as the secondary scoring engine. In his first season with the Heat, he racked up 16.4 ppg with 4.6 apg. His absence didn’t remove a player but strangled the backcourt rotation.

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Jahmir Young’s arrival immediately raises a question about how he will fit into the Miami backcourt. It’s a backcourt that has struggled with availability and scoring options this season. Injuries have limited Tyler Herro’s availability, who missed extended stretches despite averaging 21.0 ppg.

While Young won’t be a direct replacement in the backcourt, he could come off the bench, handling the ball and also engaging in scoring spurts. In short, the Heat have added depth to their roster ahead of their Play-in matchup, which will either be against the Hornets or the Sixers.