Heat vs Wolves: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The NBA season opener between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat isn’t just another October basketball game. It’s a collision of two franchises that spent the summer reinventing themselves. The Heat are no longer just Jimmy Butler’s old team. They’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo now, a trade that flipped the Eastern Conference on its head.

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The Wolves, meanwhile, have LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga running alongside Anthony Edwards, a core that looks equal parts chaos and genius. And if the preseason meeting, a 125-124 Minnesota win, was any indication, this one might just be a track meet with a side of bad blood.

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So before the ball goes up at Kaseya Center, here’s everything you actually need to know about the game.

When Is Wolves vs Heat, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Timberwolves visit the Heat on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, which is 6:30 p.m. CT in Minnesota, and 4:30 p.m. PT.

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It is the regular-season opener for both teams, so expect a little extra juice from the Miami crowd. The Heat’s home opener also doubles as the first real look at Giannis in a Heat uniform.

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Where Can You Watch Wolves vs Heat Live on TV and Streaming?

This is a national ESPN broadcast, not a regional-only matchup. Fans can watch on ESPN, with streaming available through the ESPN app and services that carry ESPN, including Fubo and DIRECTV. Because ESPN is carrying it nationally, this should be available without the usual local RSN blackout headaches.

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Still, check your provider login before tip-off; nobody wants to miss Giannis’s first possession because of an app update. For out-of-market fans, NBA League Pass is the way to go. If you’re in a local market, you’ll hit blackout walls, that’s just the NBA being the NBA. Fubo carries ESPN and is a solid workaround for cord-cutters, but regional restrictions still apply. Bottom line: if you’re outside the Miami or Minnesota bubble, League Pass plus ESPN is your cleanest path.

What Is the Wolves vs Heat Injury Report?

The latest available report has Minnesota missing one rotation guard, while Miami’s biggest concern is backup center Vladislav Goldin. Bam Adebayo, Dru Smith, and Pelle Larsson were previously listed with minor issues but have since been listed as available. Here’s the latest official word, straight from the teams.

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Team Player Designation Injury / Reason Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo Out Achilles Heat Vladislav Goldin Questionable Right ankle sprain

That’s it. Two names, really. The rest of the Heat roster, including Bam Adebayo and Dru Smith, who both nursed minor issues in the preseason, is expected to be ready to go. For Minnesota, DiVincenzo’s absence is the only real dent, and it’s a known one.

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Which Wolves Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Heat?

Donte DiVincenzo is the lone Wolf sitting out. The Achilles injury is a bummer, he’s a scrappy, floor-spacing guard who would’ve helped against Miami’s length on the perimeter. Without him, Minnesota’s backcourt rotation gets thinner. Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball will absorb more ball-handling duties, and someone like Bones Hyland or Terrence Shannon Jr. might see early minutes to fill the shooting gap.

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The good news? Rocco Zikarsky is back in the mix after missing the tail end of preseason. He’s a two-way big who probably won’t crack the rotation on opening night, but having him available is a small win for depth. The Wolves aren’t crippled, but they’re not whole, either.

Which Heat Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Wolves?

Vladislav Goldin is the only Heat player on the injury report, and he’s listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Here’s the thing: Goldin isn’t projected to be in the early-season rotation anyway, per CBS Sports. So even if he sits, Miami’s frontcourt doesn’t skip a beat.

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The real story is who’s not on the report. Bam Adebayo (groin) and Dru Smith (calf) both practiced Monday and are expected to play. That means the Heat’s starting five, the one with Giannis, Bam, and Klay Thompson, is fully intact. Miami’s interior defense, scoring punch, and ball handling are all at full strength. No excuses on that side.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Wolves vs Heat?

These are projections, not confirmed lineups, coaches love to keep us guessing until tip-off. But based on preseason rotations and reported plans, here’s what we’re expecting:

Miami Heat (projected):

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G – Davion Mitchell

G – Klay Thompson

C – Bam Adebayo

F – Andrew Wiggins

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F – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Minnesota Timberwolves (projected):

G – LaMelo Ball

G – Anthony Edwards

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C – Rudy Gobert

F – Jaden McDaniels

F – Jonathan Kuminga

Could injuries shake this up? DiVincenzo’s absence doesn’t change the starting five, he wasn’t projected to start anyway. For Miami, Goldin’s questionable tag is irrelevant to the first unit. The only wild card is rest: it’s opening night, so both coaches will ride their stars. Expect these ten names to be the ones you see at the jump.