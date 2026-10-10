Heat vs. Wolves: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in a preseason matchup on October 10, with a few question marks hanging over both teams. Several players are dealing with injuries, and both teams are also yet to confirm their starting lineups.

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The availability of these players could influence rotations and minutes in the preseason clash. Here’s the latest on injuries, expected starters, and where to watch Heat vs. Timberwolves.

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When is Heat vs. Timberwolves, and what time does the game start?

The Miami Heat hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

This is a 2026 NBA preseason matchup, not a regular-season game. The contest offers both teams another opportunity to evaluate their rotations and build momentum before the regular season begins on October 20.

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Where can you watch Heat vs. Timberwolves live on TV and streaming?

Fans in South Florida can watch the game on WPLG Local 10 or stream it through the Local 10+ Platinum app. NBA League Pass and DAZN are also listed among the viewing options for this preseason matchup.

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Availability depends on location: NBA League Pass may be subject to local blackout restrictions, while DAZN access varies by market. International viewers should check their country’s official NBA broadcast partner or League Pass availability before tipoff.

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What is the Heat vs. Timberwolves injury report?

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have several players listed with injury concerns ahead of their October 10 preseason matchup, according to CBS Sports’ injury report.

The table below provides a detailed breakdown of the injury concerns for both teams, including player names, injury designations, and latest status.

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Team Player Reported injury Latest status Heat Kylor Kelley Calf Game-time decision Heat Pelle Larsson Illness Game-time decision Heat Keshad Johnson Hamstring Expected to be out until at least October 26 Heat Dru Smith Calf Game-time decision Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo Achilles injury Out

Which Heat players are injured or questionable against the Timberwolves?

The Miami Heat have four players on the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Timberwolves. Keshad Johnson is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury, limiting Miami’s forward depth.

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Dru Smith is sidelined with a calf issue, reducing guard rotation options if unavailable. Kylor Kelley is listed as questionable with a calf injury, which could affect center depth and backup frontcourt minutes.

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Pelle Larsson is listed as ill, making his availability uncertain and potentially affecting the wing rotation. Their statuses could influence Miami’s bench combinations, although the preseason lineup may differ from its regular-season rotation.

Which Timberwolves players are injured or questionable against the Heat?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one reported injury concern ahead of their preseason matchup against the Miami Heat: Donte DiVincenzo, who is out while recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon. His absence reduces Minnesota’s guard depth, perimeter shooting, and secondary scoring options.

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It also limits the team’s flexibility in its backcourt rotation and could place greater responsibility on its available guards to create shots and defend opposing ball handlers.

No other Timberwolves players were listed as injured or questionable in the latest report reviewed, though the final game-day status should be verified before tipoff.

What are the expected starting lineups for Heat vs. Timberwolves?

The starting lineups for the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves remain unconfirmed ahead of their October 10 preseason matchup, according to NBA-Lineups.

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Miami’s projected starting five includes Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, based on the previous game’s lineup.

Minnesota’s starters are yet to be confirmed, while Donte DiVincenzo’s reported absence with an Achilles injury could affect the team’s guard rotation and perimeter shooting. Both lineups remain subject to change.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ preseason clash with the Miami Heat comes with plenty of questions, from injury concerns to the final starting lineups. With key availability updates still worth monitoring, the confirmed team news could shape expectations for the matchup. So, who will be ready to take the floor, and which players could seize their opportunity? Keep an eye on the latest updates before tip-off.