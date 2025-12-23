Heated Argument With Steve Kerr Overshadows Draymond Green’s Wholesome Family Moment During Warriors-Magic

Tonight showed the various sides of Draymond Green. Earlier in the game, he was smiling from ear-to-ear as the Chase Center made his son, DJ’s, ninth birthday a day to never forget. But that didn’t make the headlines after the veteran forward abandoned his team and headed to the locker room after getting chippy with head coach Steve Kerr. It was sad, but the Dub Nation didn’t disappoint in showing appreciation for their players.

The entire arena burst into a ‘Happy Birthday’ song for the 9-year-old. DJ couldn’t stop smiling, and as a father, Draymond Green couldn’t help but leave the huddle and join the celebrations. So this time, he left the team for the right reasons during a timeout in the first half, just to find his son in the crowd.

The veteran forward joined in and particularly enjoyed the crowd’s reception. After the game, the former DPOY also shared his gratitude to the Warriors fans for making the day special for his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Birthday Big Dude! Love to the Dub Nation!” Draymond Green said, responding to the moment on Instagram threads.

All in all, it was a great day for the fans present at the arena. The Warriors got back to .500 record, beating the Orlando Magic with an electric second-half performance. Stephen Curry hit seven of his 10 shots, and the Warriors outscored the Magic 62-40 to claim a much-needed win after snapping a three-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this week hasn’t been all that kind to Draymond Green. Against the Suns, he was ejected early in the game for arguing with the officials. Tonight, the four-time champion watched from either the locker room or the bench as his teammates produced a second-half clinic to get their 15 win of the season after his tense exchange with head coach Steve Kerr.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr make little of their heated exchange

Draymond Green’s smile in the second half quickly changed to frustration in the third quarter after a sloppy turnover. During the timeout, he and Steve Kerr got into an argument, which saw the veteran forward head straight to the locker room. Explaining his decision, Green felt it was the best thing to do at the time. Kerr wouldn’t go into much detail about what happened either.

However, neither side is holding any grudges from that moment. They have had spats before, and the team is willing to overcome them once again. Because at the heart of that exchange was Green’s anger about the Warriors’ inconsistencies this season.

“It’s probably why tempers are flaring. Quite honestly, if everybody’s OK with being 15-15 and it’s just whoop-dee-doo, talk to me when they’re 41-41,” Green said. “Can’t be whoop-dee-doo when you’re 15-15. Something’s gotta give, but we were 13-15, so I’ll take 15-15. It means it’s headed in the right direction”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Kerr did make the decision to sit Green out once he left for the locker room. But as for his performance until that point, the head coach was satisfied. In almost 18 minutes, Green made four of his five shots to go with 2 assists and seven rebounds. Fortunately, the pair is confident that the situation won’t linger because of one particular reason.

“Because none of the other ones ever have. Still keep winning. It’s gonna be all right,” Green added.

Steve Kerr also agreed, stating the Warriors “need” their playmaking forward’s playmaking and intensity to be successful. Having had a close relationship for so many years, at times, the comfort levels can lead to exhaustive arguments between the pair. But what doesn’t change is their commitment to each other. The Warriors seem to be generating momentum at a time when the team was in dire need of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

And through thick and thin, Draymond Green has ensured that he will continue to serve the team first. For now, their openness to address the situation has helped cool down the supposed concerns about their argument.