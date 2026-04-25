Heated JJ Redick Blasts Referees After Rockets Star’s Free-Throw Habit Frustrates Lakers

This season, JJ Redick has already cursed at his players and officials when they have been ignorant. Playoff Round 1, Game 3 against the Houston Rockets was no different, as the Los Angeles Lakers‘ head coach was frustrated with the officiating crew. This stemmed after the home team’s Alperen Sengun apparently made multiple violations, and then the referees had to hear the NSFW rant.

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On Friday, while Amen Thompson shot a free throw, there was a lot of jostling happening. The officials called a foul on Deandre Ayton for dislodging Sengun. It happened twice and Sengun got just 1 FT each time. But what the refs failed to notice was that the Turkish center seemingly entered the free-throw lane early. Sengun actually violated by having his foot slightly above the lane before release. JJ Redick angrily complained and yelled, “He goes early, every f—-ng time!”

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The Prime broadcast noticed the NSFW statement, and was quickly followed by an overhead replay of a free throw where players from both teams were being physical. NBA free-throw rules bar lane occupants from crossing into or touching inside the restricted area before the ball leaves the shooter’s hand. But simultaneous violations by both teams typically cancel the penalty and result in play continuing. But this was not the only moment which led to frustration from JJ Redick.

Throughout the game, Rockets bigs (including Sengun and others) shifted weight or took small steps forward as the shooter started his motion to earn any advantage. However, the refs didn’t use their whistles unless it was a clear jump-in. Despite Kevin Durant’s absence due to a left ankle issue, the game was too close for comfort, as the Lakers only led by 5 at the end of the third quarter.

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JJ Redick’s team eventually needed OT to defeat Houston and avoided blowing their 15-point lead at one stage. Sengun had the game-high score of 33 points, but his teammates from the bench combined for just 3 points. Veteran Lakers star took advantage of this and secured the win in overtime.

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LeBron James comes to JJ Redick’s rescue

LeBron James once again set the tone, finishing with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists while playing over 45 minutes. The 41-year-old at the end of regulation was clutch as he stole the ball from Sheppard with 19.8 remaining on the clock. Bron would convert his 3-pointer, tying it at 101-all with 13.1 seconds to go in the fourth. He had a rebound and a shot to win the game, but he missed.

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In OT, it was Marcus Smart and his crucial eight points, which helped the Lakers win 112-108. Although LeBron James did not score in overtime, he still contributed. Bron blocked Sengun’s layup and also added another steal to his name, dislodging the Turkish center. This was important because JJ Redick’s side rallied from a six-point deficit with under 30 seconds remaining.

But now they can sweep the series Sunday night in Houston. The head coach will have to be careful as the Lakers gave away 20 turnovers, but their veterans survived with some late-game scoring and defense.